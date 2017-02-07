 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Music
* dj
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

DJ Prodigee Joins Growing Client List at Puzzle Pieces Marketing

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Entertainment
Music
dj

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC., a boutique marketing and PR firm in San Diego, is pleased to announce it's new partnership with DJ Prodigee.

DJ Prodigee has been a musician for twenty years, and a DJ for six, but playing music has always been his passion.  His sound is dynamic and unique as he mixes tracks from multiple genres.

"We are truly grateful for this opportunity to be working with DJ Prodigee. I couldn't be more thrilled to support this talented young artist," said Angel Mason Broadus, President of Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC.

For the past few years, DJ Prodigee has been the official DJ on Bronco-iRadio.com with the iMix Radio Show, and has made appearances on several other radio stations such as WZFX Foxy 99 and SpinzFm.com​.  He also was a headlining DJ at the recent 24th Annual Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam.  In addition to his previous headlining events, he was the official DJ at the 2nd Annual African World Peace Festival & 5K Run, 3rd and 4th Annual iMusic Festival, and was a winner of the WZFX Foxy 99 DJ 4 A Day Competition.

For more information on DJ Prodigee, visit his website at www.djprodigee.com, or for bookings, email him directly at booking@djprodigee.com.

About Puzzle Pieces Marketing

Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC. is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive marketing services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Online Marketing, and Creative Design.

Focusing on integrated marketing where every method works together across both traditional and non-traditional marketing channels, Puzzle Pieces Marketing uses a variety of marketing techniques to deliver measurable results.

To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter

Contact
Angel Mason Broadus
***@pzlpieces.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pzlpieces.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Puzzle Pieces Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share