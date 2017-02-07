News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Music
* dj
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DJ Prodigee Joins Growing Client List at Puzzle Pieces Marketing
DJ Prodigee has been a musician for twenty years, and a DJ for six, but playing music has always been his passion. His sound is dynamic and unique as he mixes tracks from multiple genres.
"We are truly grateful for this opportunity to be working with DJ Prodigee. I couldn't be more thrilled to support this talented young artist," said Angel Mason Broadus, President of Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC.
For the past few years, DJ Prodigee has been the official DJ on Bronco-iRadio.com with the iMix Radio Show, and has made appearances on several other radio stations such as WZFX Foxy 99 and SpinzFm.com
For more information on DJ Prodigee, visit his website at www.djprodigee.com, or for bookings, email him directly at booking@djprodigee.com.
About Puzzle Pieces Marketing
Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC. is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive marketing services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Online Marketing, and Creative Design.
Focusing on integrated marketing where every method works together across both traditional and non-traditional marketing channels, Puzzle Pieces Marketing uses a variety of marketing techniques to deliver measurable results.
To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter
Contact
Angel Mason Broadus
***@pzlpieces.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse