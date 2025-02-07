Follow on Google News
MOXIE Theatre Unveils Bold New Brand Identity Aligned with Its Mission and Values
By: MOXIE Theatre
"This rebrand is a powerful reflection of MOXIE's evolution and the bold work we do on stage," said Desireé Clarke Miller, Executive Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre. "It honors our legacy while embracing a future where we continue pushing boundaries and amplifying underrepresented voices in theatre."
The rebrand represents more than just a visual update; it is a bold declaration of MOXIE Theatre's identity and core principles. By aligning its visual elements with its values of Diversity, Equity, and Radical Inclusion, the new brand effectively communicates the transformative and inspiring experiences that MOXIE offers to both new and returning patrons.
A Rebrand Rooted in Purpose
MOXIE Theatre was founded in 2004 with the vision of amplifying underrepresented voices, particularly those of women+, in all aspects of theatre production. This vision remains central to the rebrand, which was designed to:
What's New?
The updated branding features bold colors, dynamic imagery, and a modern logo that captures the edgy, human-centered values of MOXIE Theatre. The new look is inspired by the courage and grit embedded in the theatre's name and history. This update extends across MOXIE's social media platforms and marketing materials, creating a unified presence that reflects its artistic and cultural leadership.
A Commitment to Community Impact
MOXIE Theatre's new brand also reinforces its dedication to disrupting outdated norms in the theatre industry. By fostering a work environment that values lived experiences, supports caregivers, and champions diversity, MOXIE is ensuring a thriving future for women+ artists and a richer cultural landscape for San Diego residents.
The rebrand not only highlights MOXIE Theatre's new visual identity but also reasserts its leadership in advancing gender equity in the arts. This new identity reflects the theatre's ongoing commitment to inspiring change and fostering a more inclusive community through transformative theatrical experiences.
Join Us for the Big Reveal
MOXIE Theatre will officially unveil its new logo at the upcoming New Works Festival on Sunday, February 16th, after the 2 pm staged reading. Members of the press are invited to attend this special event, where they will have the opportunity to see the rebrand firsthand, engage with MOXIE's leadership, and celebrate the future of bold, inclusive theatre in San Diego. RSVP required, please contact pr@moxietheatre.com to reserve your seats or register at https://ci.ovationtix.com/
About MOXIE Theatre
MOXIE Theatre is dedicated to creating diverse and honest images of women+ through the transformative power of theatre. By producing works by women+ playwrights, offering educational programs, and providing career-launching opportunities, MOXIE inspires audiences to enact change in their own communities. Since its founding, MOXIE has led the charge for gender equity in San Diego's arts scene, setting a new standard for inclusivity and representation.
