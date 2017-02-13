 
Always Achy, Stiff, Weak? Have The Never Ending Flu? You Could Be Suffering from Fibromyalgia

A debilitating condition that affects your sleeping, eating and even your thinking. Depending on how far your condition has developed, even the easiest chore can be insurmountable, and may even cause depression.
 
 
FREE Fibromyalgia Workshop
VAUGHAN, Ontario - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Although it isn't fatal, people that suffer from Fibromyalgia can suffer for all their lives.  There is hope for all who suffer from this condition.

Dr. Scott is a Chiropractor that specializes in keeping families healthy. His 20 year experience in family chiropractic care has made him an authority in natural alternative health care. It is not unusual for 3 generations of a family to visit his office at one time.  Grandparents, Parents and Children are encouraged to attend our monthly workshops.

"I feel our facility is quite unique, unlike most other doctor's office that you've been to because of the philosophy that we share with each patient; focusing on the entire person and all of their lifestyle choices as well." Dr. Andrew Scott

Join us at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Scott Family Chiropractic, 8 Lansdowne Avenue, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 2A9

Our workshops are always free.  Find out more about attending Scott Chiropractic's free workshop at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/fibromyalgia-workshop.html.  Don't forget to bring your family and friends.

Visit our website at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/.

Contact
Scott Family Chiropractic
905-264-5437
doc@scottfamilychiro.com

Source:Scott Family Chiropractic
Email:***@scottfamilychiro.com Email Verified
Tags:Fibromyalgia, Wellness, Chiropractor
Industry:Health
Location:Vaughan - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017
