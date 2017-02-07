News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Northeast
To meet with the Solar FlexRack team during the event, contact us directly at 888.380.8138.
Joining more than 1300 attendees at the Northeast's largest solar show, Solar FlexRack is currently scheduling appointments with key clients, as well as those interested in learning more about the company's innovative solar tracker, solar racking solutions and world-class services.
Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "We're excited to be attending Solar Power Northeast to not only meet with clients, but also to celebrate Richard Kauffman, the Chairman of Energy & Finance for New York, who is receiving the Solar Champion Award."
Richard Kauffman, who leads New York State's comprehensive energy policy effort, known as Reforming the Energy Vision (REV), will be receiving the Solar Power Champion Award on behalf of the Solar Energy Industries Association and the Smart Electric Power Alliance. Previous winners include Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Massachusetts's Governor Deval Patrick. Mr. Kauffman will receive the award at Solar Power Northeast, and join the general session.
Also during Solar Power Northeast's two-day event, attendees can take advantage of 16 education sessions with regional leaders and meet with more than 60 exhibitors, featuring a variety of new products on display, in the sold-out exhibit hall.
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking (http://solarflexrack.com/
Media Contact
Maureen McHale
8883808138
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse