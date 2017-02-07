News By Tag
Romonet announces management changes as it scales to meet global demand
The decision to move the former COO into the CEO role was driven by a shift in Romonet's operating model as it gears up to deliver on new global customers who came on board in the last quarter of 2016.
"The company faces new challenges as its brand strength continues to grow," commented Reeves. "While our commercial focus will continue, our prime objective is delivering the highest quality analytics and business information to our customers who are rapidly expanding their global data center estates and require long-term predictive financial and operating performance models."
A former Chief Information Officer at Balfour Beatty, Reeves brings years of directing complex global technology projects and large company relationship management. He will work closely with Romonet's CFO, Richard Rowson, who, as the former CFO at Global Switch, brings industry credibility and customer validation. Rowson was influential in leading recent successes with new customers in Asia and Europe.
Rick Skett re-joins Romonet having previously held roles of both Head of Marketing and Chairman in the past. Prior to that, Skett enjoyed a 30-year long career at Intel. His previous positions included EMEA Group Marketing Director and UK & Ireland Country Manager.
Co-founder and Executive Director, Zahl Limbuwala, continues to serve on the board with a direct focus on developing global customer and strategic partner relationships as well as maximizing Romonet's visibility as an industry leader.
"This marks the next stage of Romonet's evolution, and the market's investment in predictive analytics," said Limbuwala. "We have proven to both save money and energy while increasing performance and it is exciting to now be delivering this service to the companies that underpin global data center innovation."
About Romonet
Romonet is the only software and services solution that provides true data center lifecycle analytics. Its patented technology, unique processes, use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms assess, validate and clean metered data prior to analysis.
Through a process of modeling, simulation and consulting services, customers can then benchmark actual financial and operational performance against their designed specifications.
For Multi-Tenant Service Providers, Romonet optimizes the use of capacity, maximizes margins and reduces both operating and capital expenditure, thus increasing profitability. Enterprise data center owners can accurately analyze and predict the bottom-line impact of their data center estate, report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) metrics and reduce their exposure to financial and environmental risks. http://www.romonet.com
