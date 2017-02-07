 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Analytics
* Data Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Romonet announces management changes as it scales to meet global demand

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ceo
Analytics
Data Center

Industry:
Technology

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Executives

SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Romonet, the only provider of full lifecycle data center analytics software and services, has announced the appointment of Danny Reeves as Chief Executive Officer and Rick Skett as Chairman of the Board.

The decision to move the former COO into the CEO role was driven by a shift in Romonet's operating model as it gears up to deliver on new global customers who came on board in the last quarter of 2016.

"The company faces new challenges as its brand strength continues to grow," commented Reeves. "While our commercial focus will continue, our prime objective is delivering the highest quality analytics and business information to our customers who are rapidly expanding their global data center estates and require long-term predictive financial and operating performance models."

A former Chief Information Officer at Balfour Beatty, Reeves brings years of directing complex global technology projects and large company relationship management. He will work closely with Romonet's CFO, Richard Rowson, who, as the former CFO at Global Switch, brings industry credibility and customer validation. Rowson was influential in leading recent successes with new customers in Asia and Europe.

Rick Skett re-joins Romonet having previously held roles of both Head of Marketing and Chairman in the past. Prior to that, Skett enjoyed a 30-year long career at Intel. His previous positions included EMEA Group Marketing Director and UK & Ireland Country Manager.

Co-founder and Executive Director, Zahl Limbuwala, continues to serve on the board with a direct focus on developing global customer and strategic partner relationships as well as maximizing Romonet's visibility as an industry leader.

"This marks the next stage of Romonet's evolution, and the market's investment in predictive analytics," said Limbuwala. "We have proven to both save money and energy while increasing performance and it is exciting to now be delivering this service to the companies that underpin global data center innovation."

About Romonet

Romonet is the only software and services solution that provides true data center lifecycle analytics. Its patented technology, unique processes, use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms assess, validate and clean metered data prior to analysis.

Through a process of modeling, simulation and consulting services, customers can then benchmark actual financial and operational performance against their designed specifications.

For Multi-Tenant Service Providers, Romonet optimizes the use of capacity, maximizes margins and reduces both operating and capital expenditure, thus increasing profitability. Enterprise data center owners can accurately analyze and predict the bottom-line impact of their data center estate, report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) metrics and reduce their exposure to financial and environmental risks. http://www.romonet.com
End
Source:Romonet
Email:***@bamboopr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Ceo, Analytics, Data Center
Industry:Technology
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share