Gambit ID Services Releases Gambit ID Check
Gambit ID Check is About to Change the Way Security Officers Manage Their Security Clearance Process
Regarding the importance of such a tool, the company's CEO and CTO Kory McAndrew said, "Gambit ID Check™ is a game changer for CSOs [Company Security Officers] and SOs [Security Officers]. Rather than trying to manage their employee security clearances using email and phone calls, they can now view the entire workflow through a very nice looking web application and receive notifications during different points in the workflows".
A tool like Gambit ID Check™ has even more importance now that fingerprinting volume has increased due to the Government of Canada's new Contract Security Program that requires that all contractors be fingerprinted as part of the security screening and clearance process. Mr. McAndrew explains, "The Contract Security Program introduced the requirement that all contractors for the Government of Canada must be fingerprinted and obtain the unique twenty digit number assigned to their fingerprints, the Document Control Number (DCN), prior to starting the securty screening or clearance process. Gambit ID Check™ removes all room for error and delays in the DCN being communicated from the fingerprinting office to the applicant and then from the applicant to the CSO or SO".
Any Company Security Officers or Security Officers wishing to use the Gambit ID Check™ can sign up for free at the Gambit ID Services website: https://gambitid.com/
About Gambit ID Services: Gambit ID Services is an identification services and solutions company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
