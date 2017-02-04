 
Industry News





Gambit ID Services Opens RCMP Accredited Digital Fingerprinting Office

Gambit ID Opens First Fingerprinting Office in Ottawa's East End
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Gambit ID Services, an RCMP accredited digital fingerprinting company based in Canada's National Capital Region (NCR) has opened Ottawa's first fingerprinting office in the East End of the city.  The office is located at 5420 Canotek Road, Unit 105, in Canotek Business Park and is conveniently located on popular bus routes that connect Orleans and Downtown.  The office provides all types of digital fingerprinting, including for the Government of Canada's new Contract Security Program that launched Feburary 1st, 2017, as well as traditional name-based criminal record checks.

Of the company's recent East End office opening, Gambit ID Service's CEO and CTO Kory McAndrew said, "The opening of our East End office will make it significantly easier for those living in Beacon Hill, as well as in nearby Orleans and Vanier, to be digitally fingerprinted".  Prior to the opening of Gambit ID Service's East End office, the closest place to be fingerprinted for those living in the city's East End was downtown.

Mr. McAndrew added, "While there has always been a need for an office in the East End, with the addition of the Federal Government's Contract Security Program, in which all contractors must be digitally fingerprinted as part of the security screening and clearance processes, the demand for an office in this location has become that much stronger".

Those looking to schedule a digital fingerprinting appointment at any of Gambit ID Services locations can schedule online on their website at https://gambitid.com or they can call 613-702-0491.

About Gambit ID Services: Gambit ID Services is an identification services company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Media Contact
Gambit ID Services
613-702-0491
***@gambitid.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gambitid.com
Tags:Ottawa Fingerprinting, Digital Fingerprinting, Criminal Record Check
Industry:Defense
Location:Ottawa - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Companies
