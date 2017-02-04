News By Tag
Gambit ID Services Opens RCMP Accredited Digital Fingerprinting Office
Gambit ID Opens First Fingerprinting Office in Ottawa's East End
Of the company's recent East End office opening, Gambit ID Service's CEO and CTO Kory McAndrew said, "The opening of our East End office will make it significantly easier for those living in Beacon Hill, as well as in nearby Orleans and Vanier, to be digitally fingerprinted"
Mr. McAndrew added, "While there has always been a need for an office in the East End, with the addition of the Federal Government's Contract Security Program, in which all contractors must be digitally fingerprinted as part of the security screening and clearance processes, the demand for an office in this location has become that much stronger".
Those looking to schedule a digital fingerprinting appointment at any of Gambit ID Services locations can schedule online on their website at https://gambitid.com or they can call 613-702-0491.
About Gambit ID Services: Gambit ID Services is an identification services company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Media Contact
Gambit ID Services
613-702-0491
***@gambitid.com
