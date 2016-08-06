Wedding Band The Milkman's Sons Launches New Service In Saskatchewan

The Milkman's Sons - For The Best Live Music and Video Dance Party All In One.

The Milkman's Sons - Live Muisc & Video Dance Party

The Milkman's Sons

bookings@milkmansons.com

-- The Milkman's Sons are Saskatchewan's Top Wedding Cover Band with a complete entertainment package for your wedding day. They have specialized packages for weddings of all sizes.The Milkman's Sons play a perfect mix of country and rock & roll music to please everyone of your guests.They use only trained audio technicians to ensure the sound level is perfect for any venue they play. Their equipment is up-to-date and is some of the best in the sound and lighting industry.The Milkman's Sons bring full sound and lighting production including a 10 foot by 8 foot Hi-Definition LED screen. The LED screen allows them to play your favorite music videos during our breaks.The Milkman's Sons provide a unique service for weddings. You provide us with a list of songs you want played throughout the night. We download those songs then play them during the two 30 minutes breaks and also for another hour after our last set – that's up to 5 hours of non-stop entertainment for your guests. So not only doWe can also download "", "", "".To give you a better idea of the full extent of what we can provide, at some recent weddings we did the following for them:• Downloaded over 80 music videos as selected by the bride and groom• Provided access to our PA system for the speeches.• Ran picture montage's of the couple, bridesmaids, and groomsmen on our LED screen during the speeches• Gave access to their video/photographer to our sound board to get high quality recordings• Played the videos for the "Entrance", "First Dance", "Father/Daughter Dance"• Set up a microphone so the brother and sister of the groom could perform a couple of songs• Played videos on our breaks and after the last set for an additional hour.At the end of the night the couple and parents of the couple were very happy with the total service and professionalism we provided!Here is a recent testimonial from one of our clients:The Milkman's Sons are without a doubt the best live band you could choose to have come rock your party! I booked them to play at my Best Friend's wedding last weekend and every guest was entirely impressed!! They really are the whole package and put on one hell of a show.From the start, dealing with The Milkman's Sons was a blessing. They are true professional and really helped bring our ideas together. They're input was very necessary and appreciated!Thank you The Milkman's Sons.Also to boot… they are super talented and incredible performers! Everyone couldn't help but dance the night away. It was a way better party than we ever could have imagined. Not to mention the stage set up and light show! Wow!So thank you Milkman's Sons for everything!! We loved getting to know each and every one of you! You are such great guys with so much talent and heart!Lindsay PozniakAugust 6th, 2016Classic Rock Band5 out of 5