The Milkman's Sons Launch New Full Service Live Entertainment Package
Western Canada's Premier Tribute/Cover Band The Milkman's Sons now offer Live Music and Video DJ All In One Show. Playing All The Hits From Rock to Country plus a few surprises thrown in. Now everyone gets the music they love.
The Milkman's Sons Show now includes a LED video screen that can be used to play images, videos, or live streams from our HD video camera. Show logos, names of sponsors, hosts, special guests, slide shows, real time video of presenters, just about anything you can think of.
We Even Help With Promotion, Advertising and Sponsorship To Make Your Event a Success.
Our show uses the best sound and lighting equipment run by trained professionals so that we deliver the perfect level and mix for any venue. Added to that is our awesome new 10 X 8 full color LED screen and light show. This keeps the party going all night long with your choice of music videos playing between sets. Now everyone gets to hear the music they love!
The Milkman's Sons are Western Canada's Top Cover/Tribute band. They have been described as not just another cover band, but more of a "Tribute Band" – recreating the music you love to hear with amazing accuracy. The Milkman's Sons perform a song list made to please a wide variety of people, from Classic Rock to Modern Rock, Blues to Country, plus a few surprises. The band has earned its place by delivering a great evening of fun every time they hit the stage. The Milkman's Sons are professionals who deliver the same show and energy whether performing to thousands of people or a couple of hundred. They have performed to packed houses at some of the top venues and festivals in Canada and the USA.
The Milkman's Sons - Are The best in live entertainment for your upcoming Cabaret, Corporate Event, Wedding Reception, Fund Raiser, Street Dance, Home Coming Dance, Charity Event. Book the Best Live Music and Video Dance Party all in one. Prime dates are filling up fast - don't be disappointed!
For more information visit our website at: www.milkmansons.com or email us at bookings@milkmansons.com
Contact
The Milkman's Sons
bookings@milkmansons.com
