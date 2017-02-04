 
News By Tag
* Usc
* Mental Health
* Documentary
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


USC to Bring Eye-Opening Documentary "Outside The House" to Los Angeles Students

Join this special screening of a film that explores Black mental illness, sharing our stories, and surviving through the pain
 
 
Outside The House USC Premiere (TTH 2/28/17)
Outside The House USC Premiere (TTH 2/28/17)
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The University of Southern California, along with BeWell USC, Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, USC Viterbi, and AAIH will be hosting a screening of the documentary "Outside The House" at Taper Hall (THH) on February 28, 2017 at 4PM.

"Outside The House" weaves together the stirring true stories of individuals struggling to overcome mental health obstacles, courageously becoming transparent with Director, Darnell Lamont Walker, because of their desire to show others they are not alone in their pain. Through the deeply personal stories of these amazing people, this documentary explores the power of stepping outside of that dark house where our families told us to keep our secrets.

Following the film, there will be a discussion with Director, Darnell Lamont Walker.

"You have no idea what you've done," one viewer said. "There are so many people, Black people, who feel their hurt is unprecedented because they've never seen others who look like them talking about these things. They see it now, and they are coming out of these houses, ready to share and talk and be vulnerable and redefine strength and resilience. You've saved lives with this film."

Download the full Press Kit for the film, with images and video clips at: http://outsidethehousedoc.com/press-kit

View the Trailer for the film at: https://vimeo.com/163364121



Contact
Darnell Lamont Walker
darnell.walker@me.com
End
Source:Darnell Lamont Walker
Email:***@me.com Email Verified
Tags:Usc, Mental Health, Documentary
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Evolutionary Press Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share