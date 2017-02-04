News By Tag
USC to Bring Eye-Opening Documentary "Outside The House" to Los Angeles Students
Join this special screening of a film that explores Black mental illness, sharing our stories, and surviving through the pain
"Outside The House" weaves together the stirring true stories of individuals struggling to overcome mental health obstacles, courageously becoming transparent with Director, Darnell Lamont Walker, because of their desire to show others they are not alone in their pain. Through the deeply personal stories of these amazing people, this documentary explores the power of stepping outside of that dark house where our families told us to keep our secrets.
Following the film, there will be a discussion with Director, Darnell Lamont Walker.
"You have no idea what you've done," one viewer said. "There are so many people, Black people, who feel their hurt is unprecedented because they've never seen others who look like them talking about these things. They see it now, and they are coming out of these houses, ready to share and talk and be vulnerable and redefine strength and resilience. You've saved lives with this film."
Download the full Press Kit for the film, with images and video clips at: http://outsidethehousedoc.com/
View the Trailer for the film at: https://vimeo.com/
Darnell Lamont Walker
darnell.walker@
