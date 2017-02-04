SERP Consultancy Attains Google Premier Partner Status

End

-- SERP Consultancy recently achieved Google Premier Partner Status. This means that they have been granted certification which gives them access to Google's special events and trainings. Online marketing experts with this status have a definite edge over others in the market as they often get sneak previews of new products and services, besides getting to try their hand at new Google tools. Importantly, Google's Premier Partners get priority response if a client of theirs was ever to run into trouble with their AdWords campaign.For more information, visit http://www.serp-consultancy.com/blog/internet-marketing/ppc/google-premier-partner-a-new-feather-in-our-cap/Where Google requires two affiliated individuals certified in AdWords, SERP Consultancy has over ten such people. This is no mean feat, as you will see detailed below:5 Certified MembersThis certification demonstrates proficiency in search advertising, including best practices for creating, managing, and optimising AdWords search campaigns.1 Certified MemberThis certification demonstrates proficiency in mobile advertising, including ad formats, bidding and targeting, and campaign measurement and optimisation.1 Certified MemberThis certification demonstrates proficiency in Video Advertising, including best practices for creating, managing, and optimising AdWords for video campaigns.2 Certified MembersThis certification demonstrates proficiency in Display Advertising, including best practices for creating, managing, and optimising AdWords Display campaigns.2 Certified MembersThis certification demonstrates proficiency in advertising with Google Shopping, including creating a Merchant Center account and product data feed, and creating and managing an AdWords Shopping campaign.2 Certified MembersThis certification demonstrates basic proficiency in digital analytics and Google Analytics, including Measurement and implementation planning and Google Analytics configuration and administration.A spokesperson at SERP Consultancy said that they actually handle AdWords campaigns worth more than $40,000 per month for quite some time. This is to ensure that the higher spending requirement demanded by Google for being a Premier Partner is met. Over and above this, they spend almost evenly across all types of campaigns such as Search, Display, Video, and Shopping to ensure that they qualify across the board for maintaining Premier Partner status. They maintain rock-solid overall performance as a firm in order to get selected as a Premier Partner over and over again by Google.SERP Consultancy is a vibrant, fast-paced and dedicated digital marketing organisation established in 2010. Their people are dynamic individuals with sound SEO skills who competently handle all aspects of internet marketing for a diverse client base. Their clients report high levels of satisfaction with the services of SERP Consultancy. This is the sort of good will that their people seek to cultivate by maintaining helpful and cooperative relations with their clients, alongside providing efficient and goal-oriented service.