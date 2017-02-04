 
News By Tag
* Google Premier Partner
* Adwords Campaign
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


SERP Consultancy Attains Google Premier Partner Status

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Google Premier Partner
Adwords Campaign

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- SERP Consultancy recently achieved Google Premier Partner Status. This means that they have been granted certification which gives them access to Google's special events and trainings. Online marketing experts with this status have a definite edge over others in the market as they often get sneak previews of new products and services, besides getting to try their hand at new Google tools. Importantly, Google's Premier Partners get priority response if a client of theirs was ever to run into trouble with their AdWords campaign.

For more information, visit http://www.serp-consultancy.com/blog/internet-marketing/ppc/google-premier-partner-a-new-feather-in-our-cap/

Where Google requires two affiliated individuals certified in AdWords, SERP Consultancy has over ten such people. This is no mean feat, as you will see detailed below:

Search Advertising : 5 Certified Members

This certification demonstrates proficiency in search advertising, including best practices for creating, managing, and optimising AdWords search campaigns.

Mobile Advertising : 1 Certified Member

This certification demonstrates proficiency in mobile advertising, including ad formats, bidding and targeting, and campaign measurement and optimisation.

Video Ads : 1 Certified Member

This certification demonstrates proficiency in Video Advertising, including best practices for creating, managing, and optimising AdWords for video campaigns.

Display Advertising : 2 Certified Members

This certification demonstrates proficiency in Display Advertising, including best practices for creating, managing, and optimising AdWords Display campaigns.

Shopping Advertising : 2 Certified Members

This certification demonstrates proficiency in advertising with Google Shopping, including creating a Merchant Center account and product data feed, and creating and managing an AdWords Shopping campaign.

Google Analytics : 2 Certified Members

This certification demonstrates basic proficiency in digital analytics and Google Analytics, including Measurement and implementation planning and Google Analytics configuration and administration.

A spokesperson at SERP Consultancy said that they actually handle AdWords campaigns worth more than $40,000 per month for quite some time. This is to ensure that the higher spending requirement demanded by Google for being a Premier Partner is met. Over and above this, they spend almost evenly across all types of campaigns such as Search, Display, Video, and Shopping to ensure that they qualify across the board for maintaining Premier Partner status. They maintain rock-solid overall performance as a firm in order to get selected as a Premier Partner over and over again by Google.

SERP Consultancy is a vibrant, fast-paced and dedicated digital marketing organisation established in 2010. Their people are dynamic individuals with sound SEO skills who competently handle all aspects of internet marketing for a diverse client base. Their clients report high levels of satisfaction with the services of SERP Consultancy. This is the sort of good will that their people seek to cultivate by maintaining helpful and cooperative relations with their clients, alongside providing efficient and goal-oriented service.
End
Source:SERP Consultancy
Email:***@serp-consultancy.com
Posted By:***@serp-consultancy.com Email Verified
Tags:Google Premier Partner, Adwords Campaign
Industry:Internet
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SERP Consultancy - Kolkata PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share