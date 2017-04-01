Save £30 When You Publish Front Page Exclusive News Story With New iPMI Magazine PR Distribution

You have limited budget to distribute an article globally with photo, back links and promotional copy - in order to educate the industry about this important development in the business.

International Private Medical Insurance Magazine

International Private Medical Insurance Magazine

-- You want front page coverage, social media promotion plus inclusion in an industry-wide email newsletter. Youneed to see the article everywhere.At iPMI Magazine you are well covered as we have been providing international payors and providers with an exclusive front page news distribution service for over 5 years. Supported by our always-on global digital content delivery system, content goes further much quicker with iPMI Magazine.Pay-As-You-Go On Demand News Distribution - Pay Online By Credit Or Debit CardDesigned for the fast-moving ever changing global IPMI industry, you may now access this service on-demand and pay as you go.You can use a credit or debit card to settle your bill immediately meaning no waiting around for payments to clear. This leaves us to work hand-in-hand on the correct placement of the article whilst providing a space for you in the hearts and minds of our readership.Features:1 Press Release;To Include Your Company Bio;To Include A Photo;To Include Up-To 3 Back Links To Your Web Site;Complete Meta Description And Meta Tags;Front Page Coverage With Photo;Hosted For Life;Complete And Ongoing Social Media Promotion By The iPMIM Marketing Machine;Emailed To Over 40,000 Active Subscribers;Your Own Dedicated Content Manager;Pay Online With Credit Or Debit Card.Only £129-99 per article.Only £99-99 per article.**Offer ends 1st April 2017.Write to ipmi(at)ipmimagazine.com and one of our news specialists will contact you directly to discuss your media requirements.(Replace (at) with @)ABOUT IPMI MAGAZINEKeeping up-to-date in such a fast moving industry use to be impossible - that was until 7 years ago when iPMI Magazine was born. International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Magazine is where the global medical, health care, expatriate and travel insurance industry go to find new providers, expand worldwide networks, build new relationships and stay 1 step ahead of the risk. Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) and international healthcare industry iPMI Magazine is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of healthcare and insurance policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.International Private Medical Insurance, Expatriate HealthCare Insurance, International Health Insurance, iPMI Reports, iPMI Agents Brokers Network, BrokerNet, Global Health Publishing, iPOLICY Broker Magazine, Air and Ground Ambulance, Medical Transportation• Website• IndustryInsurance• TypePrivately Held• Company Size1-10 employees• Founded