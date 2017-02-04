FXCC opens up to new markets by creating a relationship with Netbanx Asia

As part of our commitment and mission; to deliver improvements in all aspects of our client focused business, FXCC are constantly searching for new payment methods.

-- Notwithstanding this desire for improvement, FXCC are constantly looking to extend our geographical reach to allow new and experienced traders, from all "corners of the globe", to access our service. Offering new payment systems and funding methods, is a critical requirement when looking to open up our FX trading experience to a wider audience.We're therefore delighted to announce the introduction of an extra payment facility Netbanx Asia. In forging this new relationship we're opening up a gateway, to allow new and experienced FX traders from leading Asian countries such as China, to trade directly through FXCC www.fxcc.com.Netbanx Asia is a reliable local bank transfer system for Chinese customers enabling the company's clients to transfer money with minimal payment costs. Being a convenient method of depositing funds online, it is trusted by thousands of multi-channel businesses around the globe who appreciate flexibility and the customer-oriented approach associated with Netbanx services. Netbanx Asia payment gateway is taking a lead in Chinese e-commerce, by providing favourable conditions for transacting online."Without a doubt the China forex market offers exponential growth opportunities for ambitious forex brokers. We pride ourselves on being a truly global broker, who easily communicates with and understands the requirements of traders worldwide.As the globe's second largest economy, predicted to soon overtake the USA as the number one, the growth in FX trading will no doubt match China's exponential growth in all other areas of their economy. The acceptance of the Yuan (the renminbi) throughout global markets and the encouragement of trading of the yuan through, for example, London, which is still the globe's major trading forex venue, ensures that transactions in the Chinese currency are becoming far more common place."We therefore need to stay ahead of the curve and ensure we're in a position to benefit from any increased Asian business, particularly from China. In forging this relationship with Netbanx we believe we're positioning ourselves in anticipation of a potential surge in future FX trading from China."