FXCC launches its new redesigned website, with the focus on client needs
As a part of a comprehensive analysis of its customer facing operations, the Cyprus based STP/ECN broker, FXCC, has launched a new website in efforts to always be in line with the new trends and the needs of their clients.
Furthermore, in efforts to increase their global reach and offer a truly international client base the opportunity to fund their accounts, FXCC has paired up with some of the worlds most renowned payment solutions for the client to enjoy the utmost security and integrity, as safety and security comes with the brand.
In line with the launching of their new website, FXCC has improved the Traders Hub design and functionality, allowing clients to handle all of their trading accounts from a single, user-friendly responsive interface.
Saed Shalabi, General Manager at FXCC:
"As technology in our industry evolves and customers' needs grow, we need to ensure that our ethos and message is expressed through the site, both in terms of our relationship with our clients and the services we offer.
"Trading FX at any level, whether part time or full time, is a serious occupation. Therefore the new site had to maintain our standards and broadcast our professional reputation, whilst supporting our determination to assist our clients' trading ambitions."
"Since our inception we've gathered a wealth of information and data regarding the key areas of trading websites clients regularly visit. We want to answer the key questions as quickly as possible and to encourage prospective traders to open an account with us to experience what we term "the FXCC difference" and to know that we are a "broker on their side", the motto we've steadfastly used as our simple mission statement since our creation."
To find out more visit http://www.fxcc.com/
Media Contact
FXCC (FX Central Clearing Ltd)
info@fxcc.com
