Oldfield's Rimmer Highlights the Technological Conveniences of New Washer & Dryer Pairs

EUGENE, Ore. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- "With the recent advances in laundry technology to meet new U.S. Department of Energy regulations, the major brands have come out with some nice machines whose technology is making consumers very happy," says local expert Joel Rimmer in a new video interview.

In thevideo, Mr. Rimmer notes that doing laundry is a major convenience for us: "Being able to have a nice a washer and dryer set in our homes to help clothes get clean and last longer." A lot of new machines with amazing features are available from trusted name brands such as General Electric, Electrolux, Whirlpool and Maytag," he adds.

The GE 5.1 Cubit Foot Washer Now Has SmartDispense Technology.

Mr. Rimmer invites you to check out the latest capabilities of today's washers, at https://www.youtube.com/embed/IT_Mkorx3Ek?rel=0. There you can watch a demonstration of General Electric's fantastic new SmartDispense feature in action. "It's a very large capacity 5.1 cubic foot machine that's great for smaller loads, but which actually gets a full load of clothes clean as well," he notes.



"Some of the new machines say they have a huge capacity," Mr. Rimmer says, "but unless your clothes get saturated in all of the detergent and the water, your clothes won't get completely clean if you stuff the machine." However, this GE high-efficiency top-loader does exactly that with very large loads. "It has a precise fill feature that measures the amount of weight in the machine, then fills the tub with water to match the amount of your clothes," he adds.

In addition, GE's SmartDispense technology has an override feature, so if you want to fill the tub with more water than what the "precise fill" offers, just press a button and add enough water to really saturate your clothes — again depending on the soil level and on the type of clothes you're washing. "The GE 5.1 is a very quiet machine and offers other technological enhancements as well," Mr. Rimmer says.

WiFi-Connect Your New Washer & Dryer with Amazon Echo.

Thevideoalso highlights another cutting-edge feature of the GE 5.1 washer and its companion dryer: voice-activated communication and control via the Amazon Echo and your GE WiFiConnect. The device is a tall cylinder speaker whose voice-controlled "intelligent personal assistant" responds to the name "Alexa."

As shown at https://www.youtube.com/embed/ko2SfmxGOPk?rel=0, Echo's technology lets you to ask Alexa, the natural-sounding voice, how much time is left on your wash or dry cycle; whether you need buy more fabric softener sheets (which Alexa can then order online); and other laundry-related questions or comments. "With the Amazon Echo, you're taking the next step to bringing 21st century convenience into your laundry room," Mr. Rimmer says. "This nifty little device is also relatively inexpensive."

The Amazon Echo's technology will actually ensure the right amount of detergent for each load size, and stores a two-month supply in the machine so that you won't need to measure the detergent each time. The GE 5.1 is so smart, you can depend on it to dispense the right amounts of bleach and fabric softener as well.

Bringing convenience to a whole new level, the Amazon Echo also tells your dryer to set the correct drying cycle for the type of clothes the washer has just cleaned.

"Of course many other big-name manufacturers now offer these same features," as Mr. Rimmer previously noted. "You don't have to be a rocket scientist to use these washer/dryer pairs; everything is already built into them."

What else can help people choose the right new washer/dryer?

"I just encourage folks to do some research online, or come down here to Oldfield's," Mr. Rimmer says. "We will be happy to demonstrate the features and benefits of the big-name washer/dryer pairs that are now equipped with the latest technology to make your laundry life hassle-free in a way that's never been possible until now."

Don't forget Oldfield's Warehouse Relocation Sale, now through February 28th. "We've got amazing deals going on in all categories in all categories and brands, on everything in the warehouse," says Mr. Rimmer. Many items are closeouts or one-of-a-kind, so shop early for the best selection and the best deals. Sale is at both our locations in Eugene: West 5th & Conger and 1465 W. 7th Ave.

To learn more about the February Warehouse Relocation Sale, visit us at www.oldfieldsappliance.com or call us at our warehouse at (541) 684-5909 or the store at (541) 485-6000.

"We would love to help you choose your next high-performance washer/dryer," Mr. Rimmer says. Oldfield's Appliance has been in business here in Lane County since 1936, and the store has been in the Rimmer family since 1976.

OLDFIELD'S APPLIANCE

1465 W. 7th Ave.

Eugene OR 97402

541-485-6000

joel@oldfieldsappliance.com

Joel Rimmer
***@oldfieldsappliance.com
