First Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Research Report for 2D/3D/Virtual &Augmented Reality now available
This Report focuses on the question "Do these visual additions to CPQ indeed make a difference to the bottom line, and at what cost?"
Novus CPQ set out to find an answer to that question and surveyed six CPQ vendors and ten of their customers to discover:
· - the role product visualization plays in CPQ Solutions, now and going forward
· - the visualization technologies that are most promising for improving CPQ productivity and efficiency
· - the expectation of CPQ vendors and customers from visual and virtual CPQ Solutions
· - the Key Challenges for CPQ vendors and customers to adopt 3D CPQ Solutions
· - the maintenance requirements for visual and virtual CPQ Solutions
"This Report, the first of its kind, provides in-depth education and information for everyone interested in learning more about product visualization in CPQ tools, independent from any specific CPQ vendor" says Frank Sohn CEO of Novus CPQ Consulting. Read more at http://www.NovusCPQ.com/
