 
News By Tag
* CPQ
* Product Configurator
* Configure Price Quote
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Collins
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

First Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Research Report for 2D/3D/Virtual &Augmented Reality now available

 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- As the use of CPQ tools for the sales process continues to increase the importance of tools that visualize a product as it is configured increases as well. The available visualization aids run the gamut from simple 2D to very cool 3D images and all the way to state of the art immersive Virtual Reality (VR) technology to mix real environments with virtual environments afforded by Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This offers new and interesting ways to present a product to customers.

This Report focuses on the question "Do these visual additions to CPQ indeed make a difference to the bottom line, and at what cost?"

Novus CPQ set out to find an answer to that question and surveyed six CPQ vendors and ten of their customers to discover:

·      - the role product visualization plays in CPQ Solutions, now and going forward

·      - the visualization technologies that are most promising for improving CPQ productivity and efficiency

·      - the expectation of CPQ vendors and customers from visual and virtual CPQ Solutions

·      - the Key Challenges for CPQ vendors and customers to adopt 3D CPQ Solutions

·      - the maintenance requirements for visual and virtual CPQ Solutions

   "This Report, the first of its kind, provides in-depth education and information for everyone interested in learning more about product visualization in CPQ tools, independent from any specific CPQ vendor" says Frank Sohn CEO of Novus CPQ Consulting. Read more at http://www.NovusCPQ.com/resources/research
End
Source:Novus CPQ Consulting, Inc.
Email:***@novuscpq.com Email Verified
Phone:303-800-4076
Tags:CPQ, Product Configurator, Configure Price Quote
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Collins - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Novus CPQ Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share