Mencom Introduces the High-Density Version of SQUICH Rectangular Inserts
The continuous demand for a greater number of poles and smaller dimensions has led to the design and manufacturing of the new CDSH series, which offers single connectors with a maximum number of 84 poles that occupy the same space of standard connectors with screw/spring connections
The high-density version requires no special wire preparation except stripping. Also, they feature an excellent fastening mechanism for a great resistance against strong vibrations in the harsh manufacturing floors. The high-density SQUICH rectangular connectors are characterized by the following advantages.
- Greater pole density as compared to the standard rectangular inserts.
- Reduced inserts preparation and cabling times.
- Cabling tool is not necessary.
- Quick identification of wired and non-wired terminals.
- Terminals already open and ready for conductor clamping.
- Option to use wires up to 2.5 mm2.
The new CDSH series (10A, 400V) is available in 9, 18, 27, 42, 54 and 84 pole configuration and can be used with the entire series of the Mencom rectangular enclosures.
Please visit https://www.mencom.com for more information.
