Fitzpatrick Academy Is Gearing Up for St. Patrick's Day!
The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dancing was founded by Kelly Fitzpatrick, TCRG (certified teacher under Irish Dancing governing body, An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, in Dublin, Ireland), in the Spring of 2010. After coming from a long line of Irish dancing relatives (including 1994 World Champion, Kerry Hutchinson), Kelly began dancing at the age of 3 and has trained under some of the best Irish Dancing teachers in the United States. As a two-time regional champion, she was not only fortunate enough to travel around the world to compete, but has maintained high rankings on a national and international level throughout her dancing career. She went on to win medals in both solo and ceili dancing at the highest level of competition, the All Ireland and World Championships.
They will be participating in The Ladies AOH, Division 15's Irish Cultural Day on March 5th at St. Mel's Church from 1-5PM. They will be joined by other live Irish music talent as they celebrate Division 15's 75th Anniversary!
In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Academy is offering a St. Patrick's Day special. It's a 4-class session for only $25, instead of the usual $40. The dates are March 13, 20, 27, and April 3. The classes will be held at both the Whitestone location and the Middle Village location. Call 516-404-6946 or email fitzpatrickacademy@
Whitestone Location:
14-15 Clintonville St, Whitestone
Time: 5:30-6:00
Middle Village Location:
Moves and Motions Studios
74-02 Eliot Ave, Middle Village
Time: 4:30-5:
If you're interested in taking classes, the Academy is offering a spring session starting April 10 for a 10 class session for only $75.
