February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Fitzpatrick Academy Is Gearing Up for St. Patrick's Day!

 
 
St. Patrick's Day Special 2017
St. Patrick's Day Special 2017
 
Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dance has produced incredibly dedicated and talented dancers who are not only eligible to compete at a Regional, National, and International basis, but have already ranked highly at these levels. Although the school has a strict focus on competition, they also cater to non-competitive dancers who enjoy learning the basics and traditions of Irish dance. Since its emergence, the Fitzpatrick Academy has seen a steady increase in wins and successes in Major championship competitions, as well as in local ones. They have now expanded and have added more classes as well as a Middle Village location. The Fitzpatrick Academy has produced seasoned dancers who have earned continued success each year at this championship by steadily and progressively climbing in the rankings among their competitors. The academy has trained dancers ranging of those who make the final cut to world qualifiers.

The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dancing was founded by Kelly Fitzpatrick, TCRG (certified teacher under Irish Dancing governing body, An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, in Dublin, Ireland), in the Spring of 2010.  After coming from a long line of Irish dancing relatives (including 1994 World Champion, Kerry Hutchinson),  Kelly began dancing at the age of 3 and has trained under some of the best Irish Dancing teachers in the United States. As a two-time regional champion, she was not only fortunate enough to travel around the world to compete, but has maintained high rankings on a national and international level throughout her dancing career. She went on to win medals in both solo and ceili dancing at the highest level of competition, the All Ireland and World Championships.

They will be participating in The Ladies AOH, Division 15's Irish Cultural Day on March 5th at St. Mel's Church from 1-5PM.  They will be joined by other live Irish music talent as they celebrate Division 15's 75th Anniversary!

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Academy is offering a St. Patrick's Day special.  It's a 4-class session for only $25, instead of the usual $40.  The dates are March 13, 20, 27, and April 3.  The classes will be held at both the Whitestone location and the Middle Village location.  Call 516-404-6946 or email fitzpatrickacademy@gmail.com to reserve your spot!

Whitestone Location:

14-15 Clintonville St, Whitestone
Time: 5:30-6:00

Middle Village Location:

Moves and Motions Studios
74-02 Eliot Ave, Middle Village
Time:  4:30-5:00

If you're interested in taking classes, the Academy is offering a spring session starting April 10 for a 10 class session for only $75.
