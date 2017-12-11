News By Tag
Holistic Addiction Treatment Center in Lantana Recognized for Services
Anchor Bay Recovery, a top option for drug and alcohol abuse treatment in Lantana, FL, was added to the featured treatment center section by Sober-Evolution.
Sober-Evolution's free services are focused on helping individuals locate the addiction treatment they need to finally turn their life around. As a leader in finding people the right help, Sober-Evolution is best equipped to highlight which treatment centers offer the best services to clients. As a featured treatment center on the Sober-Evolution website, Anchor Bay Recovery is recognized as a top option for Lantana, FL addiction treatment and sobriety.
The philosophy at Anchor Bay Recovery is to help every single person who needs help with sobriety. Addiction comes in many forms and affects people from all walks of life. If you are serious about finding the right addiction treatment recovery, choose Anchor Bay Recovery and place your faith in honest, hardworking and professional staff. Anchor Bay Recovery can instill within you the tools and skills you need to achieve sobriety once and for all!
About Anchor Bay Recovery:
Anchor Bay Recovery is a top option for South Florida addiction treatment. Located at 228 East Ocean Avenue in Lantana, FL, there's no better place to face your substance abuse problems and improve your life. You can get sober with help from the professionals at Anchor Bay Recovery. Call (561) 557-1990 today and get started on your road to a better life. Please visit www.anchorbayrecovery.com for more information.
