Lantana, FL Addiction Treatment Center Now Hiring!
Anchor Bay Recovery, a top option for South Florida drug and alcohol treatment, is looking for skilled and dedicated substance abuse treatment professionals to fill multiple staffing positions.
On Thursday, March 16, 2017 between 3pm and 7pm all are welcome to stop by, fill out an application and speak with the hiring team about filling the necessary positions. Anchor Bay Recovery is looking for those who have a strong worth ethic and those who have prior experience in the addiction recovery field. There's no need to set up an interview time, simply show up at Anchor Bay Recovery's location at 228 East Ocean Avenue Lantana, FL 33462 between 3pm and 7pm.
Anchor Bay Recovery has several positions open and are looking to fill them as soon as possible. Behavioral Health Technicians, Therapists, Licensed Practical Nurses and case managers are all encouraged to stop by, drop off an application and speak with the Anchor Bay team about joining the fight against drug and alcohol addiction.
Addiction treatment is an important part of living a healthy and happy life for some people and at Anchor Bay Recovery, it's the main focus. If you're looking for a job which allows you to help others on their journey to a better life, then visit Anchor Bay Recovery on March 16th and get started!
About Anchor Bay Recovery:
Anchor Bay Recovery is a great place for people to overcome drug and alcohol addiction in Lantana. Anchor Bay Recovery wants the best for every client and their treatment programs are tailored to each and every individual. Their mission is to provide the best addiction treatment Lantana, FL has to offer. To learn more, stop by 228 East Ocean Avenue Lantana, FL 33462 or call (561) 557-1990 for more information. www.anchorbayrecovery.com
