Las Vegas Teen Filmmaker Goes Red Carpet - Screening of Feature Film "Artificial Human"
Event presented by Image Principle Studios and NJC Productions
"The passion is to empower my peers through Cinematic and Performing Arts, is so important to me, to present productions a little outside the box as, it brings hope and creativity - what one can achieve - when the mindset breathes life into their dreams," said Ji'Floyd, son of Minnie Foxx, CEO/Producer (Image Principle Studios, Host of the Elite Network Talk Show), Actress and Motivational Speaker, is his most dedicated fan and personal manager.
Ji'Floyd noted: "Growing up in the business with my mother, I'm not intimidated by the process and hard work that goes into learning the craft, presenting my talents and being humble – I had the perfect role-model."
Norvell Ji'Floyd, made his Producer/Directorial Debut in Film Production: Political Squad, Special Cops, Conspiracy, Fighter's Day 2 and Television/Web-
Norvell Ji'Floyd, has had a taste of the Hollywood Lifestyle were his career sprouted as a shy eight year old. He has been featured in tops stories namely: Barbara Walters Special, Good Morning America and a Special Guest on Saul Lankster and Elite Network Talkshows. Ji'Floyd, graced the Silver Screen: co-starring and cameo roles (Tenebrous, Umbweki, Acholiland, and Dark Crossing) in Musical Theater: starring roles (Fiddler on the Roof, RENT, A Christmas Carol, Oliver) and the fresh face of a Jordan commercial – a timeline that paved the way for his current accomplishments.
When asked about "Artificial Human", Norvell Ji'Floyd said: "I was inspired to write a science fiction flick by the success of original programming available on streaming services." and "In the nearest future you will be able to download my Film Productions and TV Series on Netflix," he said with a humble smile.
The celebration for "Artificial Human" will be held at the famous Eclipse Theaters, at 814 South 3rd Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. With a Special Guest performance by "Nino Breeze, NP Hozman and Shoderoe" with their new hit release "My Way" in dedication to Ji'Floyd's, style of unique creativity doing things his way. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The Red Carpet begins at 1:00 p.m., the film screening immediately following. The Guests will enjoy participation in the Q&A's, Meet & Greet and autograph signing with Norvell Ji'Floyd and the Cast of "Artificial Human" and the after party will also take place at Eclipse Theaters.
The Entertainment Industry, supporters and fans are encouraged to come out and support his latest film production, "Artificial Human".
Support Teens of Entertainment!
For more information about Norvel Ji'Floyd, a Visionary of Entertainment and Performing Arts:
Contact
Reggie Burton
***@reggieburton.com
