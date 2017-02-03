 
Industry News





Las Vegas Teen Filmmaker Goes Red Carpet - Screening of Feature Film "Artificial Human"

LAS VEGAS - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Norvell Ji' Floyd is tailor made for the Entertainment Industry.  As a Teen Filmmaker, Director, Actor he will take center stage with the introduction of his fourth Feature Film "Artificial Human" as his Las Vegas Debut Screening will be held at famous "Eclipse Theaters" Saturday, March 25th, 2017.   Norvell Ji'Floyd, is the Founder and CEO of NJC Productions which houses his other creative gifts as a writer, editor, composer, photographer (audio & lighting tech, casting director, acting coach) And his perfect blend of Community Awareness… all accomplished by the ripe old age of barely 20.   This award-winning, self-taught Visionary is now well positioned for true success to follow the journey of his career for the Entertainment Industry.

"The passion is to empower my peers through Cinematic and Performing Arts, is so important to me, to present productions a little outside the box as, it brings hope and creativity - what one can achieve - when the mindset breathes life into their dreams," said Ji'Floyd, son of Minnie Foxx, CEO/Producer (Image Principle Studios, Host of the Elite Network Talk Show), Actress and Motivational Speaker, is his most dedicated fan and personal manager.

Ji'Floyd noted: "Growing up in the business with my mother, I'm not intimidated by the process and hard work that goes into learning the craft, presenting my talents and being humble – I had the perfect role-model."  Ji'Floyd, has received many recognitions as featured in LVH Magazine (Teen Filmmaker of the Year), and Entertainment Awards namely: Soaring Eagle, Rising Star, Best Stage Performance, BMA Music Awards and Community Outreach Honors namely: former LA Mayor Villarigosa, former President Bill Clinton, NAACP, US Senate, House of Representatives, R.B.Chamber of Commerce, Civil Rights Atty. Thomas Mesereau, Pastor Cecil Murray, John Walsh Expolited Children and New Orleans/Katrina Fundraisers.

Norvell Ji'Floyd, made his Producer/Directorial Debut in Film Production: Political Squad, Special Cops, Conspiracy, Fighter's Day 2 and Television/Web-Series: Foothill Kings, College Questions, Special Cops Shorts, Potpourri of Comedy Skits  -  Directorial Debut Theater: "Macbeth Had a Farm and Goldilocks Goes to Trial" and his creative artistry continues to climb the ladder towards his future success.

Norvell Ji'Floyd, has had a taste of the Hollywood Lifestyle were his career sprouted as a shy eight year old.  He has been featured in tops stories namely: Barbara Walters Special, Good Morning America and a Special Guest on Saul Lankster and Elite Network Talkshows.  Ji'Floyd, graced the Silver Screen: co-starring and cameo roles (Tenebrous, Umbweki, Acholiland, and Dark Crossing) in Musical Theater: starring roles (Fiddler on the Roof, RENT, A Christmas Carol, Oliver) and the fresh face of a Jordan commercial – a timeline that paved the way for his current accomplishments.

When asked about "Artificial Human", Norvell Ji'Floyd said: "I was inspired to write a science fiction flick by the success of original programming available on streaming services." and "In the nearest future you will be able to download my Film Productions and TV Series on Netflix," he said with a humble smile.

The celebration for "Artificial Human" will be held at the famous Eclipse Theaters, at 814 South 3rd Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. With a Special Guest performance by "Nino Breeze, NP Hozman and Shoderoe" with their new hit release "My Way" in dedication to Ji'Floyd's, style of unique creativity doing things his way. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The Red Carpet begins at 1:00 p.m., the film screening immediately following.  The Guests will enjoy participation in the Q&A's, Meet & Greet and autograph signing with Norvell Ji'Floyd and the Cast of "Artificial Human" and the after party will also take place at Eclipse Theaters.

The Entertainment Industry, supporters and fans are encouraged to come out and support his latest film production, "Artificial Human".  However, if you are interested in attending you can receive an invitation by visiting: rsvp.ImagePrincipleStudios@gmail.com – Seating is limited and RSVP is a must.

Support Teens of Entertainment!  Norvell Ji'Floyd's, creative portfolio is available online at http://njcproductions.com/ or https://www.youtube.com/user/NJCPRODUCTIONS1

For more information about Norvel Ji'Floyd, a Visionary of Entertainment and Performing Arts: Email: ImagePrincipleStudios@gmail.com  or call: 310-560-3683. You can also visit: www.ImagePrincipleStudios.com.   The Artificial Human Screening * "When Unnatural Things Are Made… Unnatural Things Happen!"   See you at the Eclipse Theaters Las Vegas!

