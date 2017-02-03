Country(s)
GSF Mortgage Names Obermeier VP of Retail Branch Development
Obermeier has been a member of the mortgage industry for the past 26 years. Throughout his career, he has worked for both national banks and mortgage lenders to develop retail and wholesale channels, manage large groups and also originate loans. During his tenure with GSF Mortgage, Obermeier has held several related positions which will allow him to be successful in his new role.
"Rich has been instrumental in GSF Mortgage's growth over the past four years and has influenced our company and branch culture in extremely positive ways. His experience and expertise in the mortgage industry are an asset to our company and we are excited to see what he can accomplish in 2017 and the years to follow," says President Chad Jampedro.
Obermeier is a member of the Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association (WMBA).
GSF Mortgage continues to seek mortgage rockstars for a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.
Founded in 1995, GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender. With 20 years of lending experience, GSF professionals originate, process, underwrite, and fund all loans. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners with the GoGSF brand. We are focused on flexible and transparent mortgage lending and are on a quest to continue hiring the "best of the best" in the mortgage industry. With many locations, our strengths keep GSF Mortgage "Lending in Your Favor". Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.
