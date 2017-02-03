News By Tag
WhiteLabel ITSolutions New Data Center Offering Colocation and Managed Services
WhiteLabelITSolutions opens new data center in Hackensack New Jersey. The new data center is equipped to provide colocation solutions and managed services at incredible prices.
WhiteLabelITSolutions offers a wide selection of colocation and dedicated server plans suitable for all levels of experience – whether you are novice who is just starting out or an expert that requires dedicated or collocated hosting solution for your projects – whitelabelitsolutions has a plan to suit all your needs.
The data center has been engineered to deliver redundant power and an extensive network infrastructure;
The new Hackensack data center is conveniently located within the tri state area and fully accessible by NJ Transit bus and train service as well as maintains a fully secured parking lot. Proximity to this infrastructure positions this data center to perfectly serve any organization located in Tri State area which is looking for diversity.
White Label IT Solutions has a support staff 24/7 that can respond to and assist with technical issues and requests quickly and efficiently. "Our commitment is and will always be for our clients — at White Label IT Solutions no client is too small, everyone is a VIP."
