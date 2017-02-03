WhiteLabel ITSolutions New Data Center Offering Colocation and Managed Services

WhiteLabelITSolutions opens new data center in Hackensack New Jersey. The new data center is equipped to provide colocation solutions and managed services at incredible prices.

-- WhiteLabelITSolutions has announced today that it has expanded its product selection to provide colocation and managed services options out of their new data center, which is strategically located in Hackensack, New Jersey away from natural and man-initiated threat zones. WhiteLabelITSolutions is a leading, customer focused provider of dedicated hosting and colocation, they are committed to provide reliable, scalable and affordable plans.WhiteLabelITSolutions offers a wide selection of colocation and dedicated server plans suitable for all levels of experience – whether you are novice who is just starting out or an expert that requires dedicated or collocated hosting solution for your projects – whitelabelitsolutions has a plan to suit all your needs.The data center has been engineered to deliver redundant power and an extensive network infrastructure;it also provides state of the art physical security measures that include multi-level secure bio metric access, fire suppression systems as well as secure cages and racks.The new Hackensack data center is conveniently located within the tri state area and fully accessible by NJ Transit bus and train service as well as maintains a fully secured parking lot. Proximity to this infrastructure positions this data center to perfectly serve any organization located in Tri State area which is looking for diversity.White Label IT Solutions has a support staff 24/7 that can respond to and assist with technical issues and requests quickly and efficiently. "Our commitment is and will always be for our clients — at White Label IT Solutions no client is too small, everyone is a VIP."