WorldAPP Announces New White Paper on Construction Safety
New white paper explores the role mobile technology plays in construction safety improvement
Part of a new series of content dedicated to driving real change in one of the world's most dangerous occupations, "You Can't Improve Construction Safety from Inside a Filing Cabinet" was developed to guide safety professionals away from being a "Box-Checker"
The paper explores how companies that make the switch from paper and spreadsheets to mobile devices and software ultimately save on costs, mitigate risk, and improve morale. It also highlights the many ways that mobile devices and software can be used to find, document, and fix safety infractions at every construction jobsite.
"The construction industry is one of the deadliest in the world, accounting for more than 900 fatalities each year in the United States alone," said Ryan Lucas, Director of Global Sales at WorldAPP. "We believe that if safety leaders truly want to make a difference, and genuinely want to improve on these terrible statistics, their first step is to graduate from all those paper checklists flooding their filing cabinets, the documents they're stashing in their hard drive, and the endless spreadsheets."
Lucas also noted that when safety leaders move from paper to digital and take the time to analyze the information they collect on a daily basis, they gain a better understanding of any problems that may be happening at ground level while maintaining a constant pulse on how safety initiatives are working at current jobsites.
"With the right data and a willingness to learn from it, information can help safety leaders start generating the types of thoughts and conversations where real learning can happen," Lucas continued. "Over time, this real learning can spark better ideas, smarter decisions, and ultimately lead them down a path towards becoming a Continuous Improver."
To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit http://lp.form.com/
