March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

New Restaurant Food Safety White Paper

Exploring the role that mobile technology plays in the improvement of restaurant food safety
 
 
BRAINTREE, Mass. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- WorldAPP, a leading provider of software designed to help companies collect, analyze, and act on real-time data, today announced they have published a new white paper examining the role that mobile technology plays in helping restaurants improve food safety.

"Restaurants and Food Safety: How Mobile Software is changing the Game" discusses how restaurants can use mobile technology to ensure ongoing state and federal compliance, drive continuous operational improvement, and most importantly ── protect the health of their customers.

"While food safety management has improved dramatically over the years, there are still far too many incidents of people getting sick, even dying from contaminated food." said Ryan Lucas, Vice President of Global Sales at WorldAPP.  "In fact, restaurants are responsible for 60% of all E.coli and Salmonella outbreaks in the US, causing more than 2,000 deaths and 77,000 hospitalizations each year."

In the paper, WorldAPP thought leaders explain that by using mobile forms embedded in food safety audit or inspection software, restaurants can proactively find and fix problems on an ongoing basis (rather than prepping for an external audit at the last minute). In doing so, restaurants have a greater chance of avoiding the damaging impact that a foodborne illness outbreak can cause.

"In this time of heightened consumer awareness, social media is shining a giant spotlight on the perils of serving tainted food," continued Lucas. "Customers are demanding accountability. Those who aren't being proactive, and those who are still performing inspections and audits with paper (even spreadsheets), are putting themselves at a much greater risk of causing an outbreak."

Lucas also noted that when safety leaders move from paper to digital and take the time to analyze the information they collect on a daily basis, they gain a better understanding of any problems that may be happening at a particularly store while maintaining a constant pulse on how safety initiatives are performing at every location.

To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit http://lp.form.com/fdc/wp/restaurant-and-food-safety/.


About WorldAPP
WorldAPP helps mid to large organizations improve how they collect, manage, and leverage data across the enterprise. Using our Software Platforms, Key Survey and Form.com, we work hand-in-hand with customers to understand their needs, and configure complete solutions that integrate with their current IT systems and the way they do business. Our products are deployed by 1000's of clients around the world including a large number of Fortune 500 companies.

Whether clients need to enhance data collection, improve operations, or ensure successful strategic initiatives, WorldAPP has the right technology, expertise, and "To Be of Service" mindset to ensure a successful, enterprise-wide implementation.

Scott Regan
***@worldapp.com
