News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Partnership will Provide Valuable Information to Seniors on Valentine's Day
The event is sponsored by The Wave radio station (FM-107.3) and will be held at the La Malfa Party Center in Mentor, Ohio, on Valentine's Day.
The event's attendees will enjoy a sit-down lunch, live entertainment by the Moss Stanley Trio, line dancing, and fabulous door prizes and dancing, as well as vendors and information valuable to senior citizens.
Kim Wosotowsky, executive director of Brookdale Senior Living of Mentor, states "We will be available to provide help and assistance to older adults and their families who may be seeking information about senior living." She will be on-hand at the event to offer answers to their questions and solutions for meeting the unique and individual needs of each resident and their family.
Keeping Us Safe is a national organization that helps older drivers that may be experiencing a diminishment in driving skills make a smooth transition into a retirement from driving. Matt Gurwell, founder of Keeping Us Safe (http://www.keepingussafe.org) explains "Not only is it a great privilege to be able to participate with 107.3 in such a respected annual event, but it is also an honor to be doing so in partnership with Brookdale Senior Living of Mentor."
The event will take place on February 14, 2017, at the La Malfa Party Center, located at 5783 Heisley Road in Mentor from 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM. More information on the event and ticketing information is available here (http://1073thewave.net/
Media Contact
Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
877-907-8841
***@keepingussafe.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse