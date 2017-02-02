News By Tag
MPI Label Systems expands in North East with the acquisition of Label Gallery, Inc
MPI Label System expands into New York with flexographic and digital printing capabilities.
"We are excited to add Label Gallery, Inc. to the MPI family to strengthen our position in the North East with additional flexo and digital capabilities,"
"We are very excited to be part of the MPI family" added Chris Ulatowski, Owner of Label Gallery, Inc. "Our focus on customer service and our commitment to Printing Problem Solved has always been the driving force behind my team and we see this great tradition of excellence continuing as we move forward as part of the MPI team."
Chris will assume the responsibility of General Manager for MPI Labels of New York / Label Gallery and will continue to offer a complete range of label solutions using the latest flexographic and digital technologies.
About MPI Label Systems
MPI is one of the largest privately held converters and equipment service providers in the USA focused on strategic acquisitions as part of their overall growth strategy. Headquartered in Sebring, OH, MPI has 11 manufacturing locations in North America with over 500 employees.
About Label Gallery, Inc.
A leading flexographic and digital packaging printer with a strong presence in the Pharmaceutical, Wine/Spirits, and Food markets with top notch Innovation Leaders and Customer Service Team.
