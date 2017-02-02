 
News By Tag
* Labels
* Digital
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

MPI Label Systems expands in North East with the acquisition of Label Gallery, Inc

MPI Label System expands into New York with flexographic and digital printing capabilities.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Labels
* Digital
* New York

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sebring, OH - MPI Label Systems is pleased to announce the acquisition of Label Gallery, Inc., a leading flexographic and digital printer in Norwich, NY specializing in the Pharmaceutical, Wine/Spirits, and Food industries.  This acquisition complements MPI's growing national presence as a leading roll label and equipment supplier in North America.

"We are excited to add Label Gallery, Inc. to the MPI family to strengthen our position in the North East with additional flexo and digital capabilities," said Randy Kocher, President of MPI Label Systems.  "We share the same values of high quality and exceptional customer service, giving our customer what they want, when they want it, and how they want it."

"We are very excited to be part of the MPI family" added Chris Ulatowski, Owner of Label Gallery, Inc.  "Our focus on customer service and our commitment to Printing Problem Solved has always been the driving force behind my team and we see this great tradition of excellence continuing as we move forward as part of the MPI team."

Chris will assume the responsibility of General Manager for MPI Labels of New York / Label Gallery and will continue to offer a complete range of label solutions using the latest flexographic and digital technologies.

About MPI Label Systems

MPI is one of the largest privately held converters and equipment service providers in the USA focused on strategic acquisitions as part of their overall growth strategy.  Headquartered in Sebring, OH, MPI has 11 manufacturing locations in North America with over 500 employees.

About Label Gallery, Inc.

A leading flexographic and digital packaging printer with a strong presence in the Pharmaceutical, Wine/Spirits, and Food markets with top notch Innovation Leaders and Customer Service Team.

Visit us at http://www.mpilabels.com

Contact
MPI Label Systems
***@mpilabels.com
End
Source:MPI Label System
Email:***@mpilabels.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MPI Label Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share