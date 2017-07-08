MPI Label Systems is honored with 2016 Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods

MPI Acct Service & Sales, Hormel Purchasing & Packaging

Contact

MPI Label Systems

***@mpilabels.com MPI Label Systems

End

-- Sebring, OH – MPI Label Systems was recently presented the Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods for demonstrating the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the year. MPI was honored by a visit from the Hormel Foods Corporate Purchasing and Packaging team to present the award to our Baltimore, Maryland manufacturing facility."We are honored to be recognized by one of the largest and most successful food companies in the world." said Tim Roberts, Sales and Marketing Manager in Maryland. "The personal touch that comes with a visit to Baltimore goes a long way to show the company's appreciation for each of our 500 employees around the country".The Spirit of Excellence Award is given to Hormel Foods suppliers that excel in five categories: on-time deliveries, quality requirements, administration, customer support and self audit. MPI is among an elite group of Hormel Foods suppliers that achieved an index rating score greater than 92 percent in 2016."Being part of the supply chain of Hormel Foods is really something special," adds Mr. Roberts. "Not only from a business standpoint, but the company's continued commitment to the community and society with programs like The Hormel Institute Medical Research Center, leading the way in cancer research, exemplifies the character and values of a company that MPI is proud to be partnered with.""The Spirit of Excellence Award recognizes suppliers that set us apart in helping to produce innovative and high quality products for consumers across the globe," said Jonathan Caporale, a Corporate Purchasing Buyer at Hormel Foods. "MPI has certainly proven this by the high ratings they received on our key metrics throughout their continued partnership."About MPI Label SystemsMPI is one of the largest privately held converters and equipment service providers in the USA headquartered in Sebring, OH with 11 manufacturing locations in North America and over 500 employees.