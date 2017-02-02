 
USMC Spartan 300 Style Large Stein

The USMC Spartan 300 Style Large Stein is a picture of what Marines are best at, drinking and fighting! Semper Fi!
 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Our USMC Spartan 300 Stein is good to keep the brew cold during liberty! The ancient Spartan have long been hailed by Marines as their warrior ancestors.  The ancient Spartan 300 is the epitome of the Warrior Ethos!  As long as their are Marines in the Corps, we will continue to give respect to the warrior elite before us!


OUR VALUES

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines.  We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can wear!  All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America!  Semper Fi!

OUR GEAR

• Ceramic Stein
• 16 oz.
• 5.5″ tall
• White with Flared Base
• Hard Coated
• Dishwasher Safe

Devil Dog Shirts military T-Shirts, Challenge Coins, Patches, Posters,and Decals are a central part of the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office.  Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide!  Semper Fidelis!

