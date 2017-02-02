News By Tag
USMC Spartan 300 Style Large Stein
The USMC Spartan 300 Style Large Stein is a picture of what Marines are best at, drinking and fighting! Semper Fi!
OUR VALUES
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can wear! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America! Semper Fi!
OUR GEAR
• Ceramic Stein
• 16 oz.
• 5.5″ tall
• White with Flared Base
• Hard Coated
• Dishwasher Safe
Devil Dog Shirts military T-Shirts, Challenge Coins, Patches, Posters,and Decals are a central part of the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
To find this product click here: http://devildogshirts.com/
Only at devildogshirts.com
