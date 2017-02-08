News By Tag
Igor Iankovskyi: Overcoming The Internal Migration
The scientists are being isolated from the global context while the business is not aware about the possibilities of Ukrainian innovators and seeks to buy foreign technologies, not always being the newest and the most effective ones.
Honestly speaking, I don't have a simple answer on whether the migration is #zrada (#зрада) or #peremoha (#перемога) for Ukraine. Having lived behind the "iron curtain", even if not for longtime, I consider the freedom for everyone to choose where to put a coma in "to leave impossible to stay" to be an unconditional good. For the people of young and even middle age it is no longer a problem to go working or studying abroad. Furthermore, they could have absolutely different reasons for this – from downshifting to greater self-realization.
Giving modern connectivity technologies and high-speed Internet, the physical location it is no longer an issue – whether in Ukraine or on Bali. According to the recent report «IT Ukraine. IT services and software R&D in Europe's tech nation», there are almost a thousand Ukrainian IT-companies and 90 thousand software developers that are being contracted by the wide range of agents in information technologies sector. On the other hand, no less than 100 global companies, specialized in IT, e-commerce, software development and gaming industry have their R&D facilities in Ukraine. Talented scientists, wanted specialists and successful companies are fully integrated into the global society.
One can argue as much as he wants about the "brains' outflow", but this process couldn't be stopped. The knowledge has always been disseminated over the State boundaries and political regimes, long before the invention of the Internet.
Nevertheless, I see there a problem too. It is because of its flexibility that the globalized economy, built on the network concept, can function "bypassing" the whole territories and social groups, marked as unproductive ones and though excluded from the global processes. "Unproductive"
Modern Ukraine is reproducing such an "internal migration", and what is more shocking – in the sphere that has to be the most open one – science and innovations. In the end of November I participated in conference entitled "United by innovations"
In my opinion, to breach this cycle is to make a serious step towards Ukrainian integration into the global innovative cluster. But before we have to do our "homework", meaning the liquidation of the internal migration, when the main subjects of innovative process are literally "living in different worlds". It is only by operationalizing the links within the country that we would be able to make a unique offer to our partners from all-around the world. It is useless to fence from the global processes, but it would be useful to become an interesting and productive nation.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017