New guide shows how to prove the value of assessment
The company has published a new guide - called How to conduct a validation study - which explains the pros and cons of different types of verification studies and provides step-by-step recommendations on best practice for HR teams. It offers advice on defining 'performance';
"Conducting a validation study will help you to recruit the right people, develop the right competencies and make better and more confident talent decisions, as you can investigate the correlations between your assessment results and actual performance data," said Dr Katharina Lochner, Research Director at cut-e Group. "Armed with these insights, you can build a model of the traits and abilities that will predict the future behaviour of your talent. For example, you can look at someone's actual on-the-job performance and see how accurately their scores on an assessment test or questionnaire predicted that."
According to the guide, assessment data can be correlated against performance outcomes, such as sales success or manager ratings, and against other outcomes such as job satisfaction, attrition or absenteeism. Deciding on the criteria to use is often the biggest challenge.
"If your criteria isn't distinct or objective, you'll waste your time as the results will be inconclusive and meaningless,"
The guide also offers advice on how to present validation insights, in an easy-to-understand format, to the senior team and to recruiters and hiring managers throughout the business.
"A validation study will provide evidence that your assessments, your data and your conclusions are valid and reliable," said Dr Lochner. "This will help you to demonstrate the impact and value of assessment and it will prove that you're achieving a return on your investment. When you recruit and develop employees at all levels - against a validated behavioural model that highlights exactly what it takes to succeed in each role - you can transform the performance of your organisation."
How to conduct a validation study: Guidelines for best practice in assessment validity can be freely downloaded from cut-e's website www.cut-e.com/
Background notes: Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development, in 70 countries and 40 languages.
