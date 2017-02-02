 
Receiving International Payments Is Now Possible Thanks To Bloombees Mastercard

 
 
Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloombees.com, the first company to offer a complete solution to sell in social networks integrating international payments and a global logistics solution, announces the launch of the Bloombees Mastercard® prepaid card, enabling sellers to receive international payments.

Merchants registered on the Bloombees platform are now eligible to apply for theBloombees Mastercard®. The Bloombees Mastercard®, denominated in euros, US dollars, or British pounds, is designed to allow merchants to withdraw funds from their sales directly to this prepaid card without high commissions in a secure environment. The Bloombees Mastercard® is available in more than XX countries. Bloombees merchants can choose to use this as any other credit card to make purchases, or even withdraw cash at ATMs.

For Ryan Stanley, co-founder of Bloombees, this integration represents a significant leap forward for the Company and merchants around the world. "Paying merchants in emerging economies or countries with unstable currencies is challenging, due to the requirements, waiting times and high costs in commissions," notes Mr. Stanley. "Usually, the only solution is a wire transfer. Now Bloombees offers a frictionless, alternative withdrawal method." The Bloombees Mastercard® enables expansion into new geographic markets, and is especially useful in countries outside the SEPA or areas with unstable currency.

Integrating this solution to receive payments immediately has been possible thanks to Bloombees' collaboration with its strategic partner, Payoneer, the payment platform that allows companies and professionals to transfer funds quickly, safely and at a minimum cost in more than 200 countries. Payoneer delivers a completely secure solution, and is currently trusted by companies such as Amazon and Airbnb.

Bloombees successfully landed in the Spanish market a year ago and was selected one of the 100 best start-ups in South Summit 2016. Now this integration with Payoneer is a major boost in its international expansion, continuing with the goal of offering Sellers international access to Instant Commerce and revolutionize the way to sell on social networks.

More information: https://bloombees.com/bloombees-mastercard
Source:
Email:***@bloombees.com
