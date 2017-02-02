News By Tag
eSellerHub – Introducing Amazon Inventory Management Software with Versatile Features
Currently eSellerHub has multiple marketplaces integrations like Amazon, Ebay, Rakuten, Sears, Jet and Walmart. It can also integrate various online store platforms like Magento, Shopify and Opencart. With its various shipping integrations, the customers get choice of getting their products shipped through various carriers like FEDEX, DHL, UPS, Royal Mail, United States Postal Service, Endicia, ShipStation and ShipWorks. The best thing about eSellerHub is that it can be customized according to the online retailers' requirements. If the retailer requires adding an extra marketplace or shipping carrier, eSellerHub has that scope of enhancement.
"We sell books online and when we got in touch with the E-Seller Hub team, we had about 10k SKUs. Today we manage over 150k listings in a span of 2 years. I always felt using excel can get everything done, but there is one thing it cannot help you do, that is to expand your online selling business exponentially."
Some Key Features of eSellerHub Include –
Inventory Management – Basic requirement of any online retailer would be managing stock levels across all the marketplaces. eSellerHub syncs the stock and manages the inventory level from a single dashboard. It keeps the inventory updated 24/7 on a real-time basis, thus eliminating overselling blunders and low stock issues. There can be many variations of a single product based on color, size, style etc. eSellerHub helps in managing these variations and also bundles relevant products to motivate buyers to purchase maximum products. This inventory management software also helps in managing dropshipping by integrating vendors and suppliers as well as tracking the orders even after forwarding them to your dropshippers. Stay organized by monitoring inventory logs regularly and take smart decisions of which products to store and which ones not.
Order Fulfillment – Online retailers can now manage orders received from multiple marketplaces using a single dashboard of eSellerHub. Order cancellations, exchanges and refunds can be managed with accuracy. As soon as an item gets returned, the inventory gets updated on all the marketplaces automatically. You can now keep your customers informed at each and every level of order fulfillment and gain their trust. Enable speedy order fulfillment and win customer loyalty ultimately helping you to grow your business.
Supplier Management–Manage the list of multiple suppliers and vendors. Compare the price of the products by different suppliers and create purchase orders all from a single place. Enable quick communication with your suppliers. As soon as an item goes below a particular threshold, eSellerHub generates purchase order and sends to the respective supplier so that you never miss a sale due to low stock issue.
Reporting and Analytics – Now you can get an exact figure of how much was sold from which marketplace, what was the profit you gained on particular line of products and many more such facts. Your future decisions are based on these facts and thus accuracy is required. Take informed decisions based on real facts and not on guess work and excel in your online retail business.
"It was really a proud feeling for us to deliver bespoke inventory management software to online retailers as per their requirements. Now, when there is so much of competition in online retail business, eSellerHub is helping them to sell across multiple marketplaces with accuracy and speed. Our aim is to provide best selling experience to the multichannel retailers and continuously enhance the software with the changing trends in the online business." – Aditya Modi - CEO, eSellerHub
About eSellerHub
eSellerHub is bespoke inventory management software which helps online retailers of small and medium scale to manage their business across multiple marketplaces. This inventory management system empowers merchants to list & update products seamlessly. It also provides the convenience of managing order fulfillment, returns & refunds as well as suppliers from a single dashboard. All the activities relating to online retail business are monitored by this system on a real-time basis.
