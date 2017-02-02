News By Tag
Latest Mobile Money and Agent Banking Technologies On Show at this Month's Summit in Myanmar
The Director General of the Foreign Exchange Management Department of the Central Bank of Myanmar, U Win Thaw, will be delivering the Opening Address.
Participating industry players include: GHL Systems (Malaysia), Everex (Thailand), ModeFinServer (India), TrueMoney (Thailand), ControlCase (USA), Estel Technologies (India), OK $ (Myanmar), Sony Corporation (Japan), Epic Technology Group (Sri Lanka), and ERI Banking Software (Switzerland)
Raj Hajela, founder of Estel Technologies, said: "Estel is extremely excited by the fast-paced and positive developments happening in all emerging economies in the Fintech space. We see Myanmar being at the forefront of these developments and quite uniquely placed to leap frog various legacy technologies and embrace mobile financial services as the primary tool to achieve financial inclusion and move the country towards a cashless economy. With our vast experience as a technology provider to the global Mobile Financial Services industry, Estel is very well-placed to assist aspiring Myanmar companies with our expertise and technology, to help them succeed in this space. We hope to meet many such companies while we participate as an exhibitor in the 8th Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit 2017."
Viraj Mudalige, CEO, Group Director and Chief Architect of Epic Lanka, adds: "We are looking at a vast expansion program designed to take Epic to the next level. We currently have offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Sri Lanka. By this expansion, our market penetration will also expand thus making our products freely available within the region to cater to the growing needs of the banking community. I am indeed happy to be part of this Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit 2017 in Myanmar. Epic's innovative FinTech Solutions will no doubt take the industry by storm. We are band of technocrats who believe in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions to the world. Two of our flagship products - Epic Mobile Wallet and Epic Branchless Banker, which have changed the banking landscape in Sri Lanka and the region - are on display here at the Mobile Money and Agent Banking Exhibition. I personally invite all delegates to stop by the Epic booth and experience these innovative FinTech solutions."
Already on its eighth edition, the Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit will feature distinguished industry speakers including: Hal Bosher, CEO of Yoma Bank; Jacques Voogt, Chief M-Commerce Officer of Ooredoo Myanmar; Brad Jones, CEO of WaveMoney; and Alexi Lane, CEO & Founder of Everex; plus many others.
The Russian Electronic Money Association (REMA) is supporting this Summit.
VIew the event website at http://www.magentaglobalevents.com/
For more information, please contact Jose at +65 6846 2360
Contact
Jose Carpio
Magenta Global Pte Ltd
+65 6846 2366
***@magenta-
