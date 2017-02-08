News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
in-cosmetics and SpecialChem Collaborate to Provide Industry Professionals with Technical Access
in-cosmetics, the world's leading B2B events portfolio for Technical Access to 30,000 Personal Care Ingredients, has announced its collaboration with SpecialChem, the B2B digital marketing company specializing in chemicals and materials.
The Universal Selector™, which gathers around 30,000 datasheets of cosmetics and personal care ingredients, is accessible from http://www.in-
"We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration with SpecialChem"
"Our Universal Selector™ aims to make product selection faster and richer by giving formulators the technical data they need on all the cosmetics and personal care ingredients in the world. We especially put a lot of effort into tracking and adding into the Universal Selector™ all the latest products that are launched, which is real added value for the users" says Christophe Cabarry, SpecialChem's founder and CEO. "We are very excited by this partnership with in-cosmetics. They are such a reference point for the industry, delivering the industry's leading trade shows around the world. Together, we will add value for users of the in-cosmetics Global website and extend the reach of the Universal Selector™ to benefit the global industry" added Mr. Cabarry.
Benefits for users of the Universal Selector™ on the in-cosmetics Global website will include:
• Enhanced searches with more than 10 search dimensions for a richer and more detailed product selection
• Access to new products' data sheets as soon as they are launched
• Data quality thanks to permanent crowd-sourced feedback from users
For detailed information, please visit www.in-cosmetics.com
About in-cosmetics
The in-cosmetics Group organizes world-leading cosmetics and personal care events across the world, gathering more than 30,000 personal care industry professionals each year. The exhibitions and conferences bring together personal care ingredients suppliers, formulators, R&D and marketing specialists and showcase the most diverse range of innovative cosmetics ingredients, services and technologies. An unrivalled global educational programme provides a crucial insight into future scientific advances, emerging trends and regulations. This year, in-cosmetics events will run in the UK, South Korea, the USA, Brazil and Thailand. For more information, please visit www.in-cosmetics.com/
About SpecialChem
SpecialChem is the Universal Selection Source for chemicals and materials. We help formulators, specifiers, and suppliers of chemicals and materials to connect, to innovate, and to accelerate both their technology and business.
Since the year 2000, SpecialChem has built technical websites dedicated to some of the largest downstream markets for the chemical industry including Polymer Additives, Plastics & Elastomers, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, and Cosmetics & Personal Care. Each of these websites offers a Universal Selector™ aimed at providing technical data on every material or ingredient in the world in order to search, analyze and compare them, as well as the expert knowledge to select them.
Our 500,000+ registered members comprised of engineers, formulators, product developers, marketers, applicators and brand owners across the globe build the world's largest online network dedicated to chemicals and materials. This profiled network, combined with more than 3 million visitors per year, are unique assets for SpecialChem to offer chemicals and materials suppliers both strategic marketing services (to explore new markets and validate new products) and operational marketing services (to raise awareness, educate a market, or engage new customers).
For more information, visit http://www.specialchem.com
Media Contact
Sonia Vij
***@specialchem.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017