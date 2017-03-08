News By Tag
Société de Chimie Industrielle invites SpecialChem CEO Christophe Cabarry
Cabarry to share perspectives on digital trends impacting our industry and digital levers to foster innovation and growth
As the CEO and founder of SpecialChem, the Universal Selection Source for Chemicals and Materials, Cabarry brings his expertise from both his contribution to and witness of the digitization of the chemical industry.
Since its inception in 2000, SpecialChem now comprises the world's largest online professional network dedicated to chemicals and materials with over 500,000 members and more than 3 million visitors annually. Cabarry brings more than 17 years of experience in digital marketing in chemicals and materials, having run over 350 new business development programs for more than 70% of the top 100 chemical companies.
Cabarry will be joined on the panel by Yann Cohen, Principal of Monitor Deloitte Strategy and Global Digital Chemistry Leader for Deloitte Consulting. Each speaker will give his perspectives on the digital trends impacting the chemical industry, and how one can explore digital levers to foster innovation and growth, especially in the key growth engines of R&D, marketing and sales. Attendees will come away with perspectives on how to win by leveraging digital technologies. The event will be moderated by James M. Weatherall, Global Vice President at SpecialChem, who also serves as Vice President – Administration of Société de Chemie Industrielle.
About SpecialChem
SpecialChem is the Universal Selection Source for chemicals and materials. We help formulators, specifiers, and suppliers of chemicals and materials to connect, to innovate, and to accelerate both their technology and business.
Since the year 2000, SpecialChem has built technical websites dedicated to some of the largest downstream markets for the chemical industry including Polymer Additives, Plastics & Elastomers, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, and Cosmetics & Personal Care. Each of these websites offers a Universal Selector™ aimed at providing technical data on every material or ingredient in the world in order to search, analyze and compare them, as well as the expert knowledge to select them.
Our 500,000+ registered members comprised of engineers, formulators, product developers, marketers, applicators and brand owners across the globe build the world's largest online network dedicated to chemicals and materials. This profiled network, combined with more than 3 million visitors per year, are unique assets for SpecialChem to offer chemicals and materials suppliers both strategic marketing services (to explore new markets and validate new products) and operational marketing services (to raise awareness, educate a market, or engage new customers).
For more information, visit www.specialchem.com.
Email: alison.warner@
About Société de Chimie Industrielle
Société was founded in 1918 in New York as the American Section of a French parent. Today, Société is an independent organization involved in a number of non-profit activities including our highly regarded and well attended monthly luncheons, featuring guest speakers the list of which includes CEOs and other C-Level executives, government leaders and the investor community, scientists and other chemical industry experts.
Through the support of our members, Société also provides grants, fellowships and scholarships to students pursuing the study of chemistry. In addition, The International Palladium Medal is awarded biannually by Société to honor an individual who has distinguished themselves by reason of outstanding contribution to the chemical industry.
For more information, visit http://societe.org or contact Danielle J. Fraser, Administrator, Tel: +1-212-735-9539, Email: sdci1918@gmail.com.
