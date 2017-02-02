News By Tag
BlackFog Privacy Data and Identity Theft solution now available for macOS
Data privacy software ensures your device is kept safe from hackers.
Ad blocking, tracking and profile protection (available for Safari 10 or later) increases the performance of your browser significantly and improves page load times by more than 100% in most cases. It also ensures that you will not be followed as you browse the web and provides the ability to recover from highly prevalent browser hijacks.
Additional features include the ability to remove forensic data from your browser, including browser history, caches, cookies and private browser databases. It also offers the ability to clean your computer and reclaim valuable drive space by cleaning system caches, logs, trash and mail cache.
Available as a yearly subscription of $35.00, the product is available immediately from the company's web site. The software is available for macOS 10.11.5 or later.
About BlackFog
In the wake of increasing privacy concerns across the world BlackFog, Inc. was established to combat the growing number of online threats targeting your personal and corporate data and protects you from spyware, ransomware and data collection activities on your device. BlackFog develops Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, sometimes referred to as Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP). Using a combination of techniques, it is able to prevent the loss of data by different threat vectors using preventative measures and non-signature based techniques. BlackFog, Inc. is a privately held corporation based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA. For more information about BlackFog, visit www.blackfog.com or contact media at blackfog.com.
