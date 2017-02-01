News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trio Solisti at Adelphi University on February 17 at 7:30 p.m
Adelphi's ensemble-in-residence performs their spring concert
Trio Solisti's spring concert program includes Haydn's Trio in C Major, Hob. XV:27, Chausson's Trio in G minor, Op. 3 and Brahms' Trio in C Major, Op. 87.
Founded in 2001, Trio Solisti—featuring violinist Maria Bachmann, cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, and pianist Fabio Bidini—has performed at prestigious concert venues such as the Great Performers at Lincoln Center, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, People's Symphony Concerts at Town Hall, Washington Performing Arts Society at Kennedy Center, Seattle's Meany Hall and La Jolla's Revelle Series. The ensemble has a varied discography on a number of record labels, including Naxos, Bridge Records, Endeavour Classics, and Marquis Classics. It actively champions contemporary music, collaborating with leading composers such as Philip Glass, Lowell Liebermann, Paul Moravec, and Kevin Puts.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $35 with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse