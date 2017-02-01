News By Tag
Cheryl L. Coon joins Passman & Jones
Passman & Jones, A Professional Corporation, is a Dallas, Texas, law firm having a general civil practice and a trial and appellate practice in state and federal courts. We are a diverse group of highly regarded attorneys practicing in a distinct culture where teamwork and integrity are prized. Hardworking and passionate professionals make their careers here, and, thus, the experience represented at our firm is exceptional.
Passman & Jones was founded in 1952 by Sam Passman and Shannon Jones, Jr. as a partnership with twenty-five clients. Since its founding, our firm has served more than 25,000 clients.
In the more than 60 years since our founding, Passman & Jones has developed a diversified and distinguished client base, which includes individuals and business entities engaged in a wide variety of enterprises on local, state, national, and international levels.
Please visit www.passmanjones.com for more information.
Contact
Raul H Gonzalez
***@passmanjones.com
