Cheryl L. Coon joins Passman & Jones

-- Passman & Jones is pleased to announce the addition of Cheryl L. Coon to the firm. Cheryl practices in the areas of Business, Environmental and Health Care. Cheryl shares the Passman & Jones commitment to providing legal services of the highest quality in a timely and cost-effective manner, and we are pleased to have her join our growing team.Passman & Jones, A Professional Corporation, is a Dallas, Texas, law firm having a general civil practice and a trial and appellate practice in state and federal courts. We are a diverse group of highly regarded attorneys practicing in a distinct culture where teamwork and integrity are prized. Hardworking and passionate professionals make their careers here, and, thus, the experience represented at our firm is exceptional.Passman & Jones was founded in 1952 by Sam Passman and Shannon Jones, Jr. as a partnership with twenty-five clients. Since its founding, our firm has served more than 25,000 clients.In the more than 60 years since our founding, Passman & Jones has developed a diversified and distinguished client base, which includes individuals and business entities engaged in a wide variety of enterprises on local, state, national, and international levels.Please visit www.passmanjones.com for more information.