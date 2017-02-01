 
Cheryl L. Coon joins Passman & Jones

 
 
Cheryl L. Coon
Cheryl L. Coon
DALLAS - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Passman & Jones is pleased to announce the addition of Cheryl L. Coon to the firm.  Cheryl practices in the areas of Business, Environmental and Health Care. Cheryl shares the Passman & Jones commitment to providing legal services of the highest quality in a timely and cost-effective manner, and we are pleased to have her join our growing team.

Passman & Jones, A Professional Corporation, is a Dallas, Texas, law firm having a general civil practice and a trial and appellate practice in state and federal courts. We are a diverse group of highly regarded attorneys practicing in a distinct culture where teamwork and integrity are prized. Hardworking and passionate professionals make their careers here, and, thus, the experience represented at our firm is exceptional.

Passman & Jones was founded in 1952 by Sam Passman and Shannon Jones, Jr. as a partnership with twenty-five clients. Since its founding, our firm has served more than 25,000 clients.

In the more than 60 years since our founding, Passman & Jones has developed a diversified and distinguished client base, which includes individuals and business entities engaged in a wide variety of enterprises on local, state, national, and international levels.

Please visit www.passmanjones.com for more information.

Raul H Gonzalez
***@passmanjones.com
