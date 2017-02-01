 
Industry News





Star of Lillette's Rhythm Club Jade Simmons Stings in "The Flight", Bold New Version of Bumblebee

FAME Multimedia Productions Releases Genre-Defying First Single from Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now Cast Album featuring pianist Jade Simmons
 
 
The Flight feat. Jade Simmons
The Flight feat. Jade Simmons
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, Feb. 14th, 2017 FAME Multimedia Productions with boundary-breaking pianist Jade Simmons will release The Flight, a stunning new genre-defying rendition of the beloved classical showpiece The Flight of Bumblebee (Rimsky-Korsakov). The single will be available on iTunes and other e-retailers. Simmons is set to star in the upcoming stage production, Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now, the Untold Story of a Musical Legend. Lillette Harris, a jazz concert pianist and multifaceted entertainer, was known for delighting audiences with her signature jazzed up arrangement of The Flight of Bumblebee.  In this new release, Jade Simmons, dubbed "Classical Music's No. 1 Maverick", dares to take the virtuoso favorite and remix it into an Avant Garde, radio-ready, Hip Hop showpiece. The Flight is the first single from the show's upcoming cast album. Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now will have it's debut performance on June 24th, 2017 at the Wekiva Performing Arts Center, 2501 N. Hiawassee Rd. Apopka, Fl 32703.

See the official The Flight Promo Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03i4pO_mtYo&feature=y...



Acclaimed Concert Pianist, Powerhouse Speaker, and Author Jade Simmons has made her career repeatedly defying expectations, delivering riveting performances and combining passion and innovation at every turn. Called a "musical force of nature", Jade is easily one of the most exciting and versatile artists on the scene today taking her audiences on concert adventures that span Rachmaninoff to Rap.  Her performances have placed her on renowned stages included the hallowed ones of the White House and the US Supreme Court where she received the Sphinx Organization's Medal of Excellence. In Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now, she'll take on the task of both embodying the iconic multi-genre entertainer Lillette Harris during her heyday and reimagining what the musical genius would look and sound like today with all of technology available at her virtuoso fingertips!


About Lillette: Lillette and her actor-comedian husband Bud Harris were African-American royalty in an era of segregation and discrimination against Blacks in entertainment. Their establishment, Lillette's Rhythm Club, was the first African-American owned Casino, nightclub and hotel in Reno-Sparks, Nevada in 1945 and was frequented by the biggest names in the business. Known since the 1940s as "Queen of the Keys," Lillette (known today as Lillette Jenkins-Wisner) has shared the spotlight with artists such as Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Josephine Baker, Nat King Cole, Lena Horne, Ray Charles, B.B. King and Billy Joel. Today, at 93, she still rules the throne as one of the last revered multi-talented, multi-genre female musicians of this century. FAME Multimedia Productions is also co-producing a documentary in association with WEDU-PBS TV based on the making of Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now and producing a feature film on the life of Lillette, also starring Jade Simmons.

Learn more at: www.Queenofthekeys.org

Media Contact
FAME Multimedia LLC
Adrienne Lillette Harris
646-688-4345
queenofthekeysinc@gmail.com
Source:FAME Multimedia LLC
Email:***@gmail.com
