Star of Lillette's Rhythm Club Jade Simmons Stings in "The Flight", Bold New Version of Bumblebee
FAME Multimedia Productions Releases Genre-Defying First Single from Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now Cast Album featuring pianist Jade Simmons
See the official The Flight Promo Video here: https://www.youtube.com/
Acclaimed Concert Pianist, Powerhouse Speaker, and Author Jade Simmons has made her career repeatedly defying expectations, delivering riveting performances and combining passion and innovation at every turn. Called a "musical force of nature", Jade is easily one of the most exciting and versatile artists on the scene today taking her audiences on concert adventures that span Rachmaninoff to Rap. Her performances have placed her on renowned stages included the hallowed ones of the White House and the US Supreme Court where she received the Sphinx Organization's Medal of Excellence. In Lillette's Rhythm Club: Then and Now, she'll take on the task of both embodying the iconic multi-genre entertainer Lillette Harris during her heyday and reimagining what the musical genius would look and sound like today with all of technology available at her virtuoso fingertips!
About Lillette: Lillette and her actor-comedian husband Bud Harris were African-American royalty in an era of segregation and discrimination against Blacks in entertainment. Their establishment, Lillette's Rhythm Club, was the first African-American owned Casino, nightclub and hotel in Reno-Sparks, Nevada in 1945 and was frequented by the biggest names in the business. Known since the 1940s as "Queen of the Keys," Lillette (known today as Lillette Jenkins-Wisner)
Learn more at: www.Queenofthekeys.org
