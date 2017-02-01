SocksLane's Revolutionary Cotton Compression Socks Set a New Industry Standard

SocksLane newly released Combed Cotton Compression Socks for Women are quickly becoming the new industry benchmark as the offer clear advantages compared to competing products

-- Athletes, nurses, travelers and pregnant women alike use compression socks to improve performances and recovery, to reduce fluid retention and swelling, to relieve fatigue and to prevent deep veins thrombosis (DVT or Economy Class Syndrome)As for every other product on the market, at the low end cheap and flimsy products provide hardly any support, while at the higher end, nearly all compression socks available are rather well made and deliver the benefit they promise.There is only one major concern, even with the most expensive products in this niche, that is: nearly all of them are 100% composed of synthetic materials.Every single year tens of thousands of Americans develop skin reactions due to prolonged exposure to oil derivates fabrics such as nylon, that, when in contact for extended periods of time can irritate the epidermis, frequently leading to allergies.In order to decrease the risks associated with contact allergies, SocksLane has developed a unique technology that allows them to produce a superior-quality compression composed of 65% Natural Combed Cotton and selected stretch materials. The result is a hypoallergenic graduated compression sock that can be worn for extended periods that is rapidly becoming the new industry benchmark.As SocksLane's co-founder Amanda Dixon declared in a recent interview: "...I developed a very serious rash wearing nylon stockings after my 2nd son's birth. The experience was awful and eventually led me, with the help of my husband, to create a more natural compression sock that would reduce the risks of skin irritations. I am very satisfied with the result and people from all walks of life can finally enjoy the benefits of compression socks without putting their health at stake...."SocksLane's new Combed Cotton Compression Socks for Women are available for sale for a very reasonable price on Amazon.com. They will perform as promised for a long time, will not roll down your calfs, be comfortable and especially will not irritate your skin. In addition, to this, come with a full, no questions asked, satisfied or refunded guarantee