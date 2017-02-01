News By Tag
Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market, By Product Type , By Surgery Type, By End Users ,By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Global Absorbable and Non absorbable Market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Product:
· Automated Suturing Devices
o Disposable Suturing Devices.
o Reusable Suturing Devices.
· Sutures Segments.
By Application:
· Cardiovascular
· Orthopedic
· Gynecology
· Opthalmology
· General Surgery
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Ambulatory Centers
· Clinics
· Community Healthcare
Based on geographical segmentation the healthcare it integration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The report of this market shares countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Major Players of the Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market:
· B. Braun Melsungen AG
· Ethicon, Inc.
· Smith & Nephew
· Demetech Corporation
· Conmed Corporation
· W.L. Gore & Associates
· Tepha Inc.
· META BIOMED Co,. Ltd.
· Zimmer Biomet
· CP Medical, Inc.
· Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company)
· Assut Medical Sarl
· DYNEK Pty Ltd
· Footberg Ltd.
· Stoelting Co.
· Unimed Medical Industries, Ltd.
· Teleflex Incorporated
· Boston Scientific Corporation
· Medtronic
· Surgical Specialties Corporation
· Resorba Medical GmbH
· Medline Industries, Inc.
· AD Surgical
· Suture Express
· Santec Medicalprodukte GmbH
· Clinisut
· Coreflon
· Aspen Surgical
· Vigilenz Medical Devices Sdn Bhd
· Medipac S.A.
· Sutures, Ltd.
· Pierson Surgical Ltd
