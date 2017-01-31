 
Axiom Test Equipment Blog - Bolster Battery Performance With Proper Measurements

 
VISTA, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiom Test Equipment has a new blog post on their website to address the testing of batteries and in particular, rechargeable batteries, using battery test systems. Battery test systems simulate conditions under which batteries will be charged and discharged. Voltage, current, and power are tested along with regenerative functions like charge rate, discharge rate, and state of charge. The requirements will vary depending on size, capacity, and power of the battery pack under test. An additional aspect to consider for a test system will be if it is intended for use in a lab or production line.

This blog post further details what equipment should be used in each of these scenarios and uses the NH Research 9200 series of battery testers as an example regenerative battery test system that performs dynamic testing, battery emulation, and acts as a test source for power supply burn-in testing.

To learn more about testing batteries and the battery test systems, read the full blog post on Axiom Test Equipment's website at: http://www.axiomtest.com/blog/Bolster-Battery-Performance...

Axiom Test Equipment's goal is to get you the equipment you need, at a reasonable rate, and without hassle. Axiom rents test equipment for both short and long-term requirements. Equipment is also available for sale at steeply discounted rates off new equipment prices from the manufacturer. If your equipment needs repair, Axiom also has an in-house repair lab that offers free evaluation. Contact Axiom Test Equipment today with your test equipment needs – call 760-806-6600 or send an email to sales at axiomtest.com.

