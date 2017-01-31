 
Excelion Named Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner

 
 
NEENAH, Wis. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Excelion Partners has announced its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Excelion Partners is the first technology company in the New North region (Northeast and Central Wisconsin) to become an AWS consulting partner.

"Excelion Partners' participation in the APN provides our clients with the best cloud platform in the world for their technology needs. AWS is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform," states Greg Oppermann, President, Excelion Partners.

Ryan Moore, Director of Application Development, led the AWS certification initiative necessary to achieve partner status. "Our development team dedicated hundreds of hours to achieve their AWS Certifications. In doing so, they have created a center of excellence within our organization, while honing their technical skills and expertise to design, deploy, and operate applications on AWS."

Utilizing AWS as the cloud infrastructure, Excelion Partners helps companies create smart, cloud-connected devices. Their complete Internet of Things solution brings the data to managers in dashboards that can be customized.

Excelion Partners is a leading information technology services provider helping companies achieve a lasting impact on their business performance through support, integration, and proficient deployment of technology. With headquarters in Neenah, Wisconsin, their experienced and certified consultants have valuable expertise in application development, IoT, quality assurance testing, business intelligence (BI), business analysis and project management. These services are provided to companies representing several industries, including: manufacturing, financial services, health care, education, and retail.

For more information, visit www.excelionit.com

Contact
Greg Oppermann
***@excelionit.com
End
Source:Excelion Partners
Email:***@excelionit.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
