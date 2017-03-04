News By Tag
Advanced Technologies Director Joins Excelion Partners
In this role, Clark will be responsible for identifying opportunities to help clients in areas triggered by innovation and technology needs, including: the Internet of Things and Amazon Web Services.
Clark comes to Excelion Partners with 29 years of experience as a sales manager, architect and consultant. He earned associate and sales specialist certifications with Cisco, multiple certifications with Citrix, and the Microsoft Solutions Expert designation. Clark recently added Amazon Web Services Business and Technical Professional accreditations.
He states, "I'm looking forward to helping customers in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space, introducing machine learning, sensor data, and automation technologies to address today's industrial business challenges."
Greg Oppermann, president of Excelion Partners, states, "Wes has worked in and understands highly dynamic environments, where advanced technologies have become even more essential in improving competitiveness and productivity. His collaborative approach and ability to see the solution will add value for current and future clients."
Excelion Partners, an Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner, helps companies achieve a lasting impact on their business performance through support, integration, and proficient deployment of technology. With headquarters in Neenah, Wisconsin, their experienced and certified consultants have valuable expertise in application development, IoT, quality assurance testing, business intelligence (BI), business analytics and project management. These services are provided to companies representing several industries, including: manufacturing, financial services, health care, education, and retail. For more information, visit www.excelionit.com
