MDK Brand Management Founder & Principal Denise Kaigler Joins UMass Boston as Adjunct Professor
"Branding Your Competitive Edge" Helps Students Plan for Life After College
Each Tuesday and Thursday throughout the spring 2017 semester, Kaigler's class, which consists of students majoring in a variety of areas such as communications, economics and finance, includes discussions of issues in the news that impact the brand of companies and individuals. The students also analyze the societal and cultural influence of organizations and well-known personal brands. So far this semester, Kaigler's students have debated the brands of New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, President Donald Trump and others.
"It feels great to utilize my twenty years of brand management experience to help UMass Boston students prepare to make their unique mark on this changing world," said Denise Kaigler, UMass adjunct professor and the founder and principal of MDK Brand Management, LLC. "This is a very interactive course designed to get the students up and out of their comfort zone, something they will need to do at various stages in their career. I want the students to leave the course having a strong sense of who they are, why they are and how they want to project themselves and be regarded in their professional and personal lives."
About MDK Brand Management:
Founded in July 2015 by Denise Kaigler, MDK Brand Management, LLC customizes corporate identity, employer branding and personal branding programs that help clients achieve their business objectives and reach their personal goals. Through interactive workshops and brand management initiatives, MDK Brand Management guides, encourages and empowers clients to build and market an authentic, consistent and sustainable brand. Kaigler is an experienced brand management and corporate communications professional who spearheaded brand-building programs for her previous employers, including Reebok International, Nintendo of America and Boston Scientific Corporation, where she was responsible for corporate branding and brand management. MDK Brand Management is certified by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston as a minority and woman-owned business enterprise. Clients include Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Boston Scientific Corporation, Brookview Inc., Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, Nellie Mae Education Foundation and Ron Burton Training Village. For more information, please visit http://www.mdkbrandmanagement.com.
