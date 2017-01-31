News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
College of Business Administration to Host CEBI Pitch Competition
CEBIpitch gives student entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses and develop as business owners. By entering a video pitch of their business prior to the competition, business students have the chance to compete for cash prizes totaling up to $5,000 at the Final Live Pitch Competition and Awards Ceremony in April.
"We are excited to present the first CEBIpitch that will directly support our entrepreneurship students, both majors and minors, by giving them a chance to earn significant seed money to grow their business and provide them with mentorship and training along the way," said Shawn Rohlin, Ph.D., director of CEBI and associate professor of economics.
At least one team member must be an entrepreneurship major or minor. Those interested in participating are asked to fill out an application and submit a two-minute pitch video by February 24. Six teams will be chosen to move on to the final live pitch competition in April.
The finalists will receive mentoring from business experts and one-on-one mentorship from the Kent State College of Business Administration's entrepreneurship faculty.
The first place winner of the competition will receive $2,500, second place will receive $1,500 and third place will be awarded $1,000.
"The pitch competition will bring together local business professionals and entrepreneurs for a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity,"
For more information or to register for the CEBI Pitch Competition, visit http://www.kent.edu/
To learn more about the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.kent.edu/
###
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 43 countries.
The college grants undergraduate and graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Office and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Contact
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse