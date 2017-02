Memorial Healthcare System Adds Digisonics HL7 Discrete Data Export for Interoperability with EMR

Memorial Healthcare System adds Digisonics HL7 Discrete Data Export to interface with Epic EMR.

-- Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., purchased the Digisonics HL7 Discrete Data Export interface for their Pediatric Echo and OB/GYN structured reports, adding enhanced integration with their Epic EMR. The discrete data elements provide interoperability with EMRs at a database level for a streamlined, efficient clinical workflow.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecolog studies. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more by visiting Digisonics at www.digisonics.com.