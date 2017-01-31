News By Tag
First 2017 coin of the Biblical Series is Announced
Scottsdale Mint is known for its compelling series and the Biblical Series is no different. Each release depicts a story from the Bible, with both the Old Testament and the New Testament represented. The first release of 2017 represents the baptism of Jesus.
The story of the baptism of Jesus tells how He travels from Galilee to the Jordan River to be baptized by John, as depicted in Matthew 3:16-17. After Jesus asks to be baptized, John says it is he who should be baptized by Jesus, not the other way around. Jesus insists and John then agrees. As soon as Jesus was baptized, he rose out of the water and the heavens opened. He saw the spirit of God descend like a dove, and then a voice from heaven stated, "This is my Son whom I love. With him I am well pleased."
This story is depicted in Gustave Doré's artwork, "The Baptism of Jesus". The French artist is known for painting biblical stories and other historical events in the romanticism style. The Scottsdale Mint Biblical Series depicts his artwork on all the coins released completed with an antique finish to make the details stand out on each coin.
"Each coin in this series continues to astonish us in its design and artwork," APMEX VP of Merchandising Andrew Martineau said. "Scottsdale Mint's ability to recreate Gustave Doré's artwork is incredible and we continue to see interest in this series from our customers."
As with each Biblical Series release, this coin contains 2 oz of .999 fine Silver with antique finish. Each coin is laser engraved with a unique serial number, as well as a matching COA which features the story of The Baptism of Jesus and Gustave Doré's artwork. You can find this coin, as well as the rest of the Scottsdale Mint Biblical Series, available by visiting http://www.apmex.com/
For more than 15 years, APMEX has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. In 2016, APMEX was ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #42 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold, Silver and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.
