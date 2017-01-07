 
News By Tag
* Press Release
* Write A Press Release
* Website Traffic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Texas City
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029


E-book on How to write a Release for Press

The latest E-Book on how to produce a release for press and utilize them to drive in traffic to websites and in turn bring customers to your business - All this for Free. All you have to do is to write one.
 
 
How-to-write-a-press-release
How-to-write-a-press-release
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dallas, TX – January 7, 2017.

BloggerKhan announces their ebook 'How to write press releases' targeted towards small businesses who don't realize this free resource can drive traffic to their website for free. Its easy, it's free and it works.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for BloggerKhan, the idea is to help out businesses that want to drive traffic to their website and have a limited budget to do so. Babar adds that press releases are a quick and easy way to get free publicity. When written in the proper format and targeting the right media outlets they can bring traffic to your website and attention to your business. A good press release contains enough information for an editor or journalist to write a compelling news story and answers the who, what, why, when and how questions, Babar explains.

According to Babar, small businesses who are trying to generate additional traffic to their business without spending a lot of money, this ebook will be just the thing they need. Check it out and start press releasing.

For more information check out http://bloggerkhan.com/how-to-write-a-press-release/686

Contact
N.K.Babar
Dallas, Texas, U.S.A
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Blogger Khan
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Press Release, Write A Press Release, Website Traffic
Industry:Services
Location:Texas City - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interloper.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share